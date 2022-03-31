The Leadmill: Iconic Sheffield music venue to close as landlord ends tenancy

The venue tweeted that their lease has expired and their landlords are not renewing the tenancy.

"Today we have received some devastating news that in one year's time, our landlord is evicting us and forcing us to close. Please show your support by sharing this news & sending us your best memories that we can gather to help display all the reasons why #WeCantLoseLeadmill."

The Leadmill

The Leadmill opened in 1980 in a former flour mill and was instrumental in the rise of Sheffield bands including Human League, Cabaret Voltaire, Heaven 17, and ABC.

In the 1990s it was the Sheffield home of Gatecrasher and indie bands Franz Ferdinand and Arcade Fire played there.