The 'lowbrow' showman Julian Clary

Julian Clary admits he wouldn’t like to be in the audience of one of his own shows. Fans of the comedian and actor will know there’s an element of the unknown in his performances, thanks to his improvised interaction with members of the audience.

His latest tour, Born To Mince, which began its extended run of dates in Yorkshire this week after a postponement from 2020, is no exception.

Julian Clary began his latest tour in Yorkshire this week. Photo: Eddie Botsio

He chats here about what audiences can expect: Julian Clary on 'lowbrow' entertainment, audience participation and why Yorkshire crowds are 'perfect'

The vulnerable people at risk in Covid times

Wednesday, March 23 marked two years since the first lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On the day, we reported on what life is – and has been – like for some of society’s most vulnerable people.

Danny Strickland with his later father, who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can read their stories here: At risk in Covid times: How pandemic has impacted some of Yorkshire's vulnerable people

Lingerie for people with stomas

Helinka Carr lives with a stoma after having bowel cancer. She now produces stoma bag lingerie covers for people around the world.

What stemmed from her own desire to find “beautiful” underwear that would accommodate her own stoma blossomed into the small business Unspoken Rosebud, run solely from the loft of Helinka’s house in Bramley, Leeds.

Helinka Carr, who makes lingerie for people with stomas.

Here's her story: How life with a stoma after bowel cancer inspired Leeds woman to create lingerie from loft of her home

Helping Yorkshire hotels get best out of bookings

When the cows escape but you have a full room of customers waiting for breakfast, you find a way to deal with it – just ask Mark Simpson. That’s how business is done in the joint farming and hospitality trades he was raised in, and an ethos he’s used ever since.

Mark runs Boostly, an online business which helps hoteliers achieve more direct bookings instead of relying on third parties – a trend which he says is proving costly for them and for Yorkshire as a whole.

Consultant and businessman Mark Simpson says tens of millions is going on hotels’ commission costs.

Here, he talks about the thousands they can save by not using online travel agents: North York Moors farm and hospitality background at The Grainary helped Boostly's Mark Simpson become direct booking expert

Healing a cultural divide

In a career dating back close to three decades Jon Ronson has never shied away from tough subjects. The research for his books and broadcasting has brought him into contact with terrorists, Ku Klux Klan members, psychopaths and adult industry moguls.

For his latest work the Welsh-born writer and broadcaster has taken on one of the weightiest subjects to date: the culture wars. The term, referencing the battle for values, morals and ideas engulfs almost every aspect of our society.

We spoke to him ahead of an appearance in Yorkshire next month: Jon Ronson lifts the lid on his forthcoming Things Fell Apart stage show in Sheffield

