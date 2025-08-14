The ‘magical experience’ of spotting bottlenose dolphins on the Yorkshire coast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Goodwin from Yorkshire Coast Nature (YCN) said it was a “completely magical experience”.

She said: “You can see them at distances, but you can also see them close up because they will ride the bow waves when you’re on the boat.”

The grey dolphins weighing up to 80 stones (500kg) and measuring 12ft in length, are breathtaking to behold.

Dolphins off Staithes last week. Credit: Richard Baines - Yorkshire Coast Nature

She said: “They are incredibly playful creatures and they’re known for acrobatic displays and leaping out of the water.

“Interestingly, they used to be here just during the summer months, but they are seen throughout the whole of the year now.

"But, I would still say the summer months are best for seeing them because that’s when the mackerel shoals are around.”

Named Bottlenose for their short, thick snout, these dolphins are highly intelligent, using sound to communicate.

Sean Beth and Rich on the boat

Prior to 2018, the species was a rare sight in Yorkshire waters.

Climate change, population growth and an increased supply of prey have all been cited as explanations for why the aquatic mammal’s population is expanding south from north-east Scotland.

Ms Goodwin said: “Certainly, prey distribution is changing, so they will go where the prey is essentially, and that’s been created by a whole range of different things.

"Scientists can’t say for sure that it’s because of climate change – certainly, waters are warming, but there’s also been a lot of conservation measures taking place over the years.

“We’re not just seeing Bottlenose dolphins, we’re also seeing Minke whales and last year we even saw Humpback whales.”

This marine marvel is not something to miss and can be witnessed either on land or by joining YCN at sea with their experts aboard to improve your experience.

Ms Goodwin said: “You won’t see them in really shallow waters. You can see them off the coast with a pair of binoculars, but the species that you’ll see in shallow waters are harbour porpoise, which look a bit like dolphins but are smaller and much more shy.

"You won’t see them really close to the shore. You do really need to be on a boat to see them in their fullness.”

Running through the summer until September 29, YCN’s Seabird and Whale boat tour offers an educational voyage along the coastline, guided by the voice of natural history experts.

YCN is an independent eco-tourism company, with activities ranging from wildlife photography, to eco-tours, to workshops and holidays, among other events, in North Yorkshire and beyond.

Staffed by a local team of highly experienced professionals with a passion for wildlife, YCN caters for small group sizes and tailors to individual needs, with annual grants contributing to nature conservation organisations.

