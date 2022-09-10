The marriage of Queen and Prince Philip - a teenage romance that led to a lifetime of love

Princess Elizabeth was just 13 when she met dashing young Philip, Prince of Greece, but she was smitten and set her heart on him.

It was July 22 1939, and with war only weeks away the King, Queen and their two daughters were to tour the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth.

When they arrived, the college was suffering a mumps outbreak, and the young princesses were kept at a safe distance in the house of the college’s captain, Admiral Sir Frederick Dalrymple-Hamilton.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had a marriage that lasted over 70 years.

The senior cadet assigned to entertain them was Philip, himself only 18. The relationship born that day was to last for more than seven decades until his death in 2021 at the age of 99.

There would be difficult times ahead, including crises that seemed to threaten the future of the monarchy, and occasional embarrassments caused by Philip’s plain speaking, but they were a devoted couple.

Philip was the family’s kingpin and unstinting in his support of his wife, both in public and in private.

Sixty years after they met, the Queen was to pay a heartfelt public tribute to the man she referred to in private as “my rock”, saying: “He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments. But he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I and his whole family, in this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave at their wedding, on November 20, 1947, in London.

The romance blossomed after that first meeting, as senior courtiers discreetly established whether Philip would be a suitable consort for the future Queen.

His credentials were impeccable - he was the son of Prince Andrew of Greece, and the nephew of Lord Louis Mountbatten, already a favourite in royal circles.

Princess Elizabeth and Philip began corresponding, and met on several more occasions, including a tea party aboard the royal yacht where Mountbatten played Cupid.

Like countless other young women whose beaus were at war, Elizabeth worried about Philip, especially when he saw active service against German, Italian and Japanese forces.

Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with their two children, Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Princess Anne (R), circa 1951.

But home leave brought him back to Elizabeth, and at Christmas 1943, Philip was invited to stay with the Royal Family at Windsor. Mountbatten pulled strings at the Admiralty, and Philip was given a shore posting so that he could see the princess more often.

By war’s end, there was widespread speculation about the romance and George VI, concerned that his daughter was too young for marriage, took her on his lengthy tour of South Africa in 1946, decreeing that there would be no engagement until she was 21. The announcement came two months after her birthday, on July 10 1947.

Philip had applied for British citizenship, which was granted in February 1947, when he also renounced his Greek royal title and adopted instead the surname of Mountbatten.

Formal consent for the marriage had been sought from the Privy Council, but in one of the few examples of the Queen’s private correspondence to be made public, she made clear how much she was determined to marry Philip, writing: “I don’t think anybody thought much about ‘consent’. It was inevitable!”

Philip was deliberately vague when asked about their romance by biographer Basil Boothroyd, and gave nothing away about his feelings. He said: “I suppose one thing led to another. I suppose I began to think about it seriously, oh, let me think now, when I got back in ‘46 and went to Balmoral.

“It was probably then that we, that it became, you know, that we began to think about it seriously, and even talk about it.

“And then there was their excursion to South Africa, and it was sort of fixed up when they came back. That’s really what happened.”

The wedding took place on November 20 1947, and it was a welcome splash of colour and good cheer for a Britain battered and exhausted by the long war, and still struggling with shortages and rationing.

The glamorous young royal couple caught the public’s imagination, and hundreds of thousands turned out to pack the streets around Westminster Abbey, as the day dawned cold but clear.

Princess Elizabeth’s wedding dress drew acres of newspaper coverage around the world. It bore the rose of York, hand-embroidered in more than 10,000 pearls and crystals.

Her wedding ring was made from the same nugget of Welsh gold as her mother’s ring. The nugget, from Clogau St David’s, Bontddu, North Wales, was later also used to fashion wedding rings for Princess Margaret, Princess Anne and the Princess of Wales.

The 21-year-old princess appeared nervous throughout the ceremony, and did not smile until her new husband led her out from the chapel of St Edward the Confessor, where the registers were signed.

Then, as she passed her parents, she lifted her eyes and smiled. Philip, on the other hand, was in high good humour throughout, smiling broadly as he arrived at the Abbey, and beaming as the couple left after the ceremony.

The crowds were delighted, and headed for Buckingham Palace, where they massed in huge numbers, just as they had on VE Day two years before. When the newlyweds appeared on the balcony, there was tumultuous cheering.

Amid the pomp and ceremony of her wedding day, there was a moment of informality. As the Royal Family gathered in the palace quadrangle to see Elizabeth and Philip off on honeymoon, they pelted the laughing couple with rose petals. The King then led the entire family to the palace gates, where they waved off the honeymoon coach, which was bound for Waterloo station.

Elizabeth and Philip headed for Mountbatten’s country home, Broadlands, in Hampshire. From there, they travelled to Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate.