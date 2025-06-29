The Nao Victoria: Faithful replica to legendary ship that completed the first circumnavigation of the globe over 500 years ago docks in Scarborough

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 29th Jun 2025, 08:24 BST
This is the moment a replica of legendary ship the Nao Victoria docked in Scarborough on Friday.

The original Nao Victoria, under the command of Juan Sebastián Elcano, set sail from Seville in 1519, returning triumphantly in 1522 as the first ship to tour the world.

As part of a European tour, a faithful replica of the ship has docked in Scarborough.

Acting as a floating museum and training ship, it has already welcomed more than six million visitors at ports across Europe and the USA, Visit North Yorkshire said.

The Nao Victoria will be open to visitors between Friday June 27 - July 6, from 10am - 8pm each day.

Photographer Richard Ponter captured the best of the action on Friday.

For tickets, go to the Visit North Yorkshire website.

The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough pic Richard Ponter

1. The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough

The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough pic Richard Ponter

2. The Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough pic

The Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough pic Richard Ponter

3. The Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough

The Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough pic Richard Ponter

4. The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough

The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North YorkshireUSA
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice