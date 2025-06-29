The original Nao Victoria, under the command of Juan Sebastián Elcano, set sail from Seville in 1519, returning triumphantly in 1522 as the first ship to tour the world.

As part of a European tour, a faithful replica of the ship has docked in Scarborough.

Acting as a floating museum and training ship, it has already welcomed more than six million visitors at ports across Europe and the USA, Visit North Yorkshire said.

The Nao Victoria will be open to visitors between Friday June 27 - July 6, from 10am - 8pm each day.

Photographer Richard Ponter captured the best of the action on Friday.

For tickets, go to the Visit North Yorkshire website.

1 . The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

