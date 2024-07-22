Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Playing in a small stream between Rosedale Abbey and Hutton-le-Hole as a child on a family day out in glorious sunshine. I used to go there regularly with my mum, dad and brother and we loved it. The area was about an hour and a half away from where we lived. It was called Fairy Call Beck and it was beautiful.

We loved the North York Moors as youngsters and I still do now. As I got older I did an awful lot of mountain biking around there and I remember going to Rosedale Chimney Bank which I climbed seven times in one day with a mate of mine. We wanted to see if we could do it so we went for it. Tough! We know a lot of tracks around there especially the Daffodil Walk which I did with my parents and I do now with my own family.

David Tite is the new society manager at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

Mountain biking in the forests above Thorton-le-Dale and walking through the moors around Rosedale Abbey with a pint and bite to eat at the bottom of Chimney Bank. The wild environment is so stunning. I love the way it changes from woodland to open heathland within minutes, it’s very rugged and it is also awesome mountain biking countryside.

That’s the beauty of living where we live, we are so close to the coast and then there’s this fantastic woodland and moors. We have everything you could ever need here in Yorkshire.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

My perfect day would be an early morning stroll down to the local Yorkshire wildlife wetlands with my wife Cara and children Monty and Rupert.

It is a real hidden gem where you can see kingfishers regularly and depending on what time of the year you go, you can hear toads who are so loud that the noise is deafening.

There are marsh harriers and dragonflies – it’s an area rich with nature and wildlife. You can see trout swimming through the beck, it’s a gorgeous quiet place that no-one knows about.

A perfect day is also one spent visiting one of the 50-odd local agricultural shows across the county before tea in York on the way home. There’s a lot of little agricultural shows that are so diverse, it’s amazing.

We went to Danby last year which is up towards Whitby and we had a gorgeous day, my little lad loved it. We bumped into trade stands and exhibitors there at the show which is an important part of the community as well as being important for tourism.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

The section of the Wolds Way that winds its way through Millington Pastures in the East Yorkshire Wolds.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Michael Palin, I grew up with him on the family TV with Monty Python and then later on, I watched his travel programmes. He’s an extremely charismatic and inspirational person that has travelled the world in so many different ways.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

The chalk cliffs of the East Yorkshire Coast, Thornwick Bay, Flamborough Head down to Fraisethorpe and Spurn Point.

If you could choose somewhere, or some object, from or in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

Castle Howard – walking through the gardens and arboretum and strolling through the rooms of the house. Picnicking by the lake, watching our boys paddle and enjoy themselves.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The diversity of Yorkshire from the flatter lands of Holderness, the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Wolds up to the North York Moors and craggy Yorkshire Dales. All this contrasts with the bustling city centre of historic York where we so enjoy shopping and eating out.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

I don’t follow sport as such but I do enjoy walking and mountain biking at every opportunity around the county.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

The Wellington, Lund – fantastic local produce

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Rose Cottage Butchers, amazing pies and great cuts of meat, great to see a company that started at agricultural shows taking on shops around the county.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

In our rural setting, it’s really nice to see so many of our farmers taking regenerative farming steps, looking after biodiversity. There are wild meadows appearing, especially in the East Riding where more trees are being planted through initiatives. Yorkshire is reinvigorated thanks to the farming community living and working here.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Robert Thompson the Mouseman of Kilburn, my father apprenticed with him and he influenced the design of the furniture of the family business for 25 years.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Absolutely and it’s thanks to working with innovative local producers and farmers and with the vast majority of our customers being from Yorkshire. We showcase Yorkshire rural life at its best and at its fullest.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

David Hockney spent years painting around the local area, with a family member walking her dogs bumping into him whilst he was painting and asking him if he managed to make a living as an artist. His response was: “I get by!”

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?