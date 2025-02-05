The not-so ‘Rubbish Pick-asso’: Autistic artist uses trash to create incredible artwork

Rather than kick rubbish away from under his shoe, a Yorkshire artist makes a conscious effort to go litter picking and recycle the rubbish into incredible artwork; he's even used rubbish to upcycle shoes.

James Owen Thomas has made it his mission to go litter picking and reuse the rubbish he collects as materials for his artwork.

When he saw tags from horse racing which people use to get into the right stand being discarded, James used the cardboard to embellish a pair of stiletto heels, transforming scrap into a masterpiece.

23-year-old James is creative with his rubbish. So much so that he was recently commissioned by the National Highways anti-litter campaign to create a piece of art.

James Owen Thomas is based at Mackenzies Farm Shop, Units 1-6 Wood Nook Farm, Hardisty Hill, Blubberhouses, Otley, LS21 2PQ

James said: "My latest collage incorporates discarded scratch cards, old crisp packets, sweet wrappings, foil, plastic carrier bags, and old bits of newspaper and magazines."

James has been litter-picking since he was five years old. He often shreds the rubbish or uses a hole puncher to make art out of the waste items.

He said: “As an only son brought up by my mother, a single parent, it has been quite a journey for both of us.

“Having autism has been very testing for both mum and I but from it, order has come out of disorder.

James has an exhibition, gallery and workshop space in Blubberhouses

“My obsessive autistic traits led me from an early age to pick up bright coloured litter people had discarded. Much of this litter was scratch cards which at around the age of 14 I started to cut up and stick onto canvases to produce my artwork ranging from wildlife, architecture to people.

“My inspiration came from David Hockney, the artist whose work I admired around this time as my mum used to take me to view his displays at Salts Mill, Saltaire, Bradford.”

Whilst having a difficult time at school James would escape into his own world in the art classes where he was supported by the art teacher.

He added: “I went on to study at Bradford School of Art and when I left I started to sell my artwork as cards for greetings cards shops and visitor centres.

“I was invited to exhibit my artwork including for the National Trust and at galleries. I was recognised by the previous government and was invited to be the COP26 ambassador in Glasgow for environmental art at the climate change summit. I am also an ambassador for The Tree Council on their Force For Nature campaign.”

James has his own gallery at Mackenzies Farm Shop & Café in Bedale, North Yorkshire where he is based

Here James runs a range of craft workshops and sells his artwork. He also has his first book available on pre-order.

James said: “As author of the book I describe how living with Autism has led me to become an award-winning environmental artist.

“I am thrilled and delighted that at 23 years of age, I have my own book being published by world-renowned publishers Bloomsbury Publications on the 27th of February this year. “The book is called ‘In My Nature Sustainable Art and Autism’ telling the story of my artistic journey with autism and featuring many examples of my artwork. Quite a journey.”