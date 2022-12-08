From eating disorders to bipolar and trying to take his own life at the height of fame, lead singer and bassist of The Osmonds, Merrill Osmond revealed details behind his acute mental health battles and life in the spotlight.

For the first time Merrill spoke about his life story in depth during an interview with presenter Christine Talbot in Yorkshire at Leeds Conservatoire.

Merrill said: “I was always a nervous little boy. I was the one who struggled a lot.”

But despite being shy with “a soft little voice,” he was chosen as lead singer for The Osmonds.

Merrill Osmond in conversation with Christine Talbot

“I had to really step up, it damaged my throat. I thought I was fat, I struggled with my weight.

“For me I was the least confident of the brothers. Everyone knew I struggled with my weight.”

After shows, the group would go to a hamburger place where everyone got served a full portion - but Merrill said he was only ever given a half portion.

“I had an EatingDisorder, I starved myself.”

Aged 20, Merrill tried to take his own life..

“I was really suffering with depression and anxiety even though we had number one records.”

Fortunately, a beautiful wind blew right through the window of his car when he was at his lowest point.

“That was the first big miracle.”

Merrill added that his depression is now under control although his anxiety flairs at times.

Merrill, who lost his son three years ago, has posted on Facebook every Friday giving people hope.

“Trying to let people know they’ll be ok it’s how you manage the struggles that matters.”

The Osmonds, who were brought up in a very regimented routine, have had their fair share of struggles despite being brought up in a “bubble.”

“The family lost 70 million. I lost everything, you've probably lost everything but life is not about money.”

He said that what he hopes on his death bed is that he has been a good father, grandfather and husband.

With Merrill in tears, he shared his grief of losing his beloved son Troy but his legacy lives on through the positive impact he had on his family, quickly putting into perspective what’s important.

During the Question and Answer section of the show the audience used it as an opportunity to share their gratitude for helping those through the deepest darkest depths of despair.

Interviewer and former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot said: “It was a huge honour to carry out this once in a lifetime interview with a true music legend.

“Merrill opened up and spoke with honesty and rawness about aspects of his life, sometimes painful, which he has never spoken of in any depth before.

