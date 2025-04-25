The Pescado Lounge: Inside the site of Whitby's former Michelin-listed Star Inn The Harbour, which shut in late 2022

When an iconic Michelin-listed restaurant closed its doors in 2022, the future of the premises was unknown until 2024 when Lounges, a cafe-bar chain, opened Pescado Lounge.

The Star Inn The Harbour in Whitby served fine locally sourced seafood, meat, and beer-battered fish and chips. It was an upmarket restaurant run by esteemed chef Andrew Pern before he was forced to close it, blaming the council and the impact of Covid on the hospitality sector.

The future for the red-brick and sandstone building lying within the town’s conservation zone in a prominent harbour location was unknown until Pescado opened its doors in May 2024.

We sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan to try out Pescado Lounge.

Whitby is one of my favourite seaside resorts, steeped in history and independent businesses but sadly like many northern towns, the hospitality industry is struggling often meaning only larger chains have the cashflow to survive.

The Star Inn The Harbour in Whitby is a prime example of the problem faced by cafes and restaurants. The Michelin-listed restaurant said it was forced to close after owners blamed the former Scarborough Council for the “lack of support” and “greed” through the Covid-19 pandemic where they were still charged rent.

It was a huge shame to see the stunning building, complete with a pagoda, become a shell of its former self.

I hadn’t visited Whitby again until a few weeks ago to interview Whitby Seafoods, the sponsors for the Mrs Yorkshire podcast.

Shakshuka at Pescado Lounge

Before the interview I was filming people on the streets asking for their opinions on Whitby Scampi when I spotted Pescado Lounge.

It had taken over the site of The Star Inn The Harbour and Papa’s Fish and Chips had now become Wendy’s.

Fish and Chips and seafood are synonymous with the seaside but for me as a health conscious vegan I do confess it’s often hard to find something I want.

It was a choice of either Pescado, Wendy’s, one of the fish & chips or the usual trip to a grocery store to buy some snacks for the beach.

Sophie Mei Lan with daughter Athena Mei Lan Malin

I was torn however because I wanted to support the underdogs - the independents- but having been to Bianco Lounge at White Rose I knew Pescado which is part of the same chain would offer me food to suit my dietary requirements that would taste good as well as being child-friendly and catering for my husband who eats meat.

The interior is bold but fitting with the unusual building which stands next to the main town carpark.

Its eclectic wallpaper and furnishings are made complete with cosy snug areas and funky lamps with trims. Every age and dietary requirement is thought about. From board games to children's colouring and newspapers.

We enjoyed a good quality coffee while waiting for food.

Food took a fair while to come despite the venue being empty so we ended up taking it away.

We ordered a Shakshuka to share alongside three tapas dishes of bang bang cauliflower, hummus and harissa chicken served with flatbread.

By the time we managed to eat our food it had cooled down but it was still as delicious as we'd remembered from other lounges in the chain.

If you're wanting a cheaper lunch they do some midweek deals as it's not a cheap bite to eat but if you're eating in it's such a lovely setting to revel in the majesty of this building.

I could imagine coming here and hot desking while nibbling on tapas and sipping strong coffee while the world passes by.