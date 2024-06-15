The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Yui Mok/PA WireThe Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Yui Mok/PA Wire
The Princess of Wales: First pictures as The Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 15th Jun 2024, 11:33 BST
The Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday.

These are the first pictures from the event by Press Association photographer Yui Mok:

1. The Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony

2. The Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony

3. The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony

4. The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade

