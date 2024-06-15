These are the first pictures from the event by Press Association photographer Yui Mok:
1. The Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony
2. The Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony
3. The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony
4. The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade
