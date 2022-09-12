The ceremonial procession will convey Her Majesty The Queen from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Following the procession, people from all over the country will be invited to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at the lying in state.

Here is everything you need to know about the ceremonial procession.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. (Pic credit: Lisa Ferguson / PA)

How can I attend the ceremonial procession?

Members of the public can watch the procession in person at the ceremonial viewing areas along the processional route, or at a screening site in Hyde Park.

The viewing sites and screening site at Hyde Park will be open at 11am on Wednesday, September 14 and people will be admitted to allow punctual arrival times.

For those who are unable to travel, the ceremonial procession will be televised live on the BBC, Sky News and ITV channels.

When is the ceremonial procession?

It will begin on Wednesday, September 14 in the early afternoon.

What route will the ceremonial procession take?

The ceremonial procession will travel through Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.