The Queen: tearful royals including Prince Andrew and Princess Anne view floral tributes at Balmoral

The short walkabout marked the first public apperance of three of the Queen’s children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward since their mother’s death on Thursday.

They were joined by the Queen’s grandchildren Peter Phillips , Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Lady Louise Windsor who inspected the flowers outside the gates of the monarch’s Scottish estate.

Edward was joined by his wife Sophie, and Anne was joined by her husband, Tim.

(Left-right) Princess Beatrice, the Duke of York, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and the Countess of Wessex view the messages and floral tributes left by members of the public at Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.

The Queen’s coffin remains at Balmoral. She is expected to begin her long journey back to London on Sunday ahead of her state funeral.

The coffin will lie in state at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The crowd of well-wishers at Balmoral broke out into a round of applause as the royal family waved to them.

The Earl of Wessex, accompanied by his wife who was holding hands with their daughter Lady Louise, thanked well-wishers lining the route back to Balmoral Castle.

Hearing one group had come from Glasgow to show their support, he said: “Thank you very much for coming all that way, we appreciate it.”

The Duke of York spoke to well-wishers as he walked past crowds outside Balmoral to see floral tributes left in his mother’s memory.

He said “thank you for coming” as he was greeted by members of the public.