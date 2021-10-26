The Queen to 'regretfully' miss Cop26 following advice to rest

The 95-year-old monarch was due to travel to Scotland for the high-profile engagement on Monday November 1.

A Palace spokesman said: “Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1st November.

Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, holding a virtual audience via video link

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

The head of state faced preliminary tests in hospital on October 20 during her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.

She has been resting following medical advice to cancel her two-day trip to Northern Ireland.