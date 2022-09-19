The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will start at 11am. It will be live streamed across the country for people to watch who are unable to attend.

As well as a live streaming service, various venues in Yorkshire will also be hosting ceremonies and events to allow people to pay tribute to The Queen and mark the accession of King Charles III.

Below are a list of venues hosting events and live streaming services of the funeral on Monday, September 19.

Her Majesty the Queen leaves Bradford Cathedral after the Royal Muandy Service accompanied by Reverend John Richardson, the Provost of Bradford. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Bradford

There will be a Civic Service at Bradford Cathedral on Sunday, September 18 and the cathedral will also be screening the funeral on Monday, September 19.

The cathedral will be open from 10am to 4pm and refreshments will be available at the venue following the funeral service and you will also get the chance to sign a book of condolence, leave a floral tribute or light a candle.

Leeds

Live coverage of the funeral will take place at Leeds Big Screen on Millennium Square on Monday, September 19 between 10am and 6pm. Times subject to confirmation of TV broadcast schedules).

Entry will be free (subject to capacity) with a limited number of seating options offered on a first come first served basis. A selection of onsite catering concessions will be provided.

Ripon

A Service of Commemoration for the Diocese and Region will take place at Ripon Cathedral on Sunday, September 18 at 3.30pm.

The service will be attended by the Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Rev Nick Baines, who will be preaching. Those who want to attend are advised to be seated by 3pm and the service will also be live streamed.

The Queen’s funeral will also be screened in the cathedral from 9.30am following the 9am Service of Holy Communion.

Hull

Hull City Council will be organising a live streaming of The Queen’s funeral for Hull residents and visitors at Queen Victoria Square to give them an opportunity to grieve and pay their respects.

A 20-metre screen will be installed on the balcony of Hull City Hall to broadcast the proceedings from 9am onwards.

The coverage will be screening from the BBC and limited seating will be provided.

Sheffield

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire along with the Dean and Chapter of Sheffield Cathedral will be hosting a service of commemoration and thanksgiving for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The service will pay tribute to the life of The Queen and seats will be limited and there will be no reserved seating.

Sheffield Cathedral will also be live streaming the funeral of The Queen on a big screen inside and outside the cathedral on Monday, September 19.

The cathedral will be open from 8.30am with morning prayer at 8.45am.

Scarborough

A big screen will show the televised state funeral of The Queen at 11am on bank holiday Monday in the Grand Hall, Scarborough Spa.

Doors will be open at 10.30am and people are advised to arrive in advance to avoid disturbance.