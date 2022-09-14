Supermarket opening times: Are Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, ALDI, Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer, Iceland, Lidl and Waitrose in Yorkshire closed on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?
Many big supermarkets in Yorkshire are closing or altering their regular opening times on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to allow colleagues to pay their respects.
The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 and it has been confirmed by His Majesty The King that this day will be a bank holiday.
Some establishments, companies, workplaces and shops have chosen to close their doors on this day as a mark of respect to The Queen, others have chosen to alter their opening hours to give their employees and colleagues a chance to pay their respects.
As a result, an overwhelming majority of supermarket chains will be closed on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
We have compiled a list of all major supermarkets in Yorkshire with an update on what their opening times are for this weekend and Monday, September 19.
Sainsbury's, Harrogate
Address: Wetherby Road Harrogate HG2 8QZ
This supermarket will be closed on The Queen’s funeral.
Opening times:
Friday: 7am to 10pm
Saturday: 7am to 10pm
Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Tesco Superstore, Leeds
Address: Aberford Rd, Garforth Leeds, LS25 2DX
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday: 6am to 10pm
Saturday: 6am to 10pm
Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Tesco Extra, York
Address: Askham Bar, Tadcaster Rd York, YO24 1LW
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday: 6am to midnight
Saturday: 6am to midnight
Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Sainsbury's Local, York
Address: 1 Scarcroft Road York YO23 1ND
Queen’s funeral bank holiday opening times: 5pm to 10pm
Opening times:
Friday: 7am to 11.59pm
Saturday: 7am to 11.59pm
Sunday: 7am to 11.59pm
Waitrose & Partners York
Address: Foss Islands Road, York YO31 7UL
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday: 8am to 9pm
Saturday: 8am to 8pm
Sunday: 11am to 5pm
M&S Simply Food Harrogate
Address: Unit 1 Oatlands RP Beech Avenue, Harrogate, United Kingdom, HG2 8DS
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday (Sep 16): 8am to 9pm
Saturday (Sep 17): 8am to 9pm
Sunday (Sep 18): 10.30am to 4.30pm
Crimple Food Hall, Harrogate
Address: Leeds Rd, Pannal, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 1EW
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday and Saturday: 8am to 7pm
Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Iceland Supermarket Leeds
Address: Unit A York Road Centre Torre Lane Leeds LS9 6TN
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday: 8am to 8pm
Saturday: 8am to 8pm
Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Asda York
Address: Jockey Lane - Monks Cross York YO32 9LF
Closed until 5pm on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday: 6am to 12am
Saturday: 6am to 10pm
Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Morrisons, York
Address: 4 Front Street Acomb York YO24 3BZ
All supermarkets will be closed on Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday: 7am to 10pm
Saturday: 7am to 10pm
Sunday: 10am to 4pm
ALDI, York
Address: Water Ln, York YO30 6PQ
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday: 8am to 10pm
Saturday: 8am to 10pm
Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Booths, Ripon
Address: Marshall Way Ripon North Yorkshire HG4 2BT
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday and Saturday: 7am to 10pm
Sunday: 9.30am to 4pm
R Campbell & Sons, Leyburn
Address: 4 Commercial Square, Leyburn, North Yorkshire, DL8 5BP
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday and Saturday: 8am to 7pm
Sunday: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Marks and Spencer, Harrogate
Address: 18-20 Cambridge St, Harrogate HG1 1RX
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday (Sep 16): 8am to 6pm
Saturday (Sep 17): 8am to 6pm
Sunday (Sep 18): 10.30am to 4.30pm
Lidl Knaresborough
Address: Chain Ln, Knaresborough HG5 0DH
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Friday and Saturday: 8am to 8pm
Sunday: 9am to 5pm
Co-op Food - Leeds Road, Harrogate
Address: 73 Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE
Closed on The Queen’s funeral
Opening times:
Every day: 7am to 10pm