The Real Happy Valley, Steve Nallon and Julian Lloyd Webber: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.

This week, we heard how Leeds charity Homeless Street Angels has released a Christmas single to raise funds and spread a message of hope and empathy.

We spoke to Steve Nallon, who provided many voices for Spitting Image puppets, about the book he has co-written on time travel, a subject that fascinated him as a child in Leeds.

We explored how the Yorkshire Fix Our Food scheme is working to improve human health and the health of planet.

Julian Lloyd Webber is appearing in Harrogate on July 1 with his wife and fellow cellist, Jiaxin in an intimate candlelit concert.

Julian Lloyd Webber spoke to us as he returns to Yorkshire to share Bach’s cello suites and inspire the next generation of talent.

We heard how thousands of children in the region have enjoyed their first holidays thanks to The Principle Trust and found out how the charity has made ‘a magical difference’.

And we spoke to author Alice Vinten. Inspired by Happy Valley, the former Metropolitan police officer has written about the real-life stories of Yorkshire policewomen.

We spoke to Nick Holmes, lead singer with Paradise Lost, the gothic/death metal band from Halifax who are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Icon with a gig at St George's Hall, Bradford.

And we heard from Leeds-based children’s book writer and illustrator Kate Pankhurst whose book Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is now a musical, coming to Leeds Grand in February.