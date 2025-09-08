The real life Thursday Murder Club - behind the scenes with South Yorkshire Police’s major crime investigation team

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eagerly-awaited film adaptation of Richard Osman’s bestselling novel series The Thursday Murder Club was released on Netflix last month, with a star-studded cast, including the likes of Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

It follows the tale of a spirited group of pensioners living in an idyllic retirement community, who spend their days investigating cold case murders.

But when an unexplained death occurs close to home, their amateur sleuthing suddenly turns into a real-life whodunit and the group work alongside the police to help track down the killer of a local property developer.

The Thursday Murder Club (L to R) Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan, and Celia Imrie. Photo: Giles Keyte/Netflix.

Directed by Chris Columbus, that story is, of course, entirely a work of fiction. But in police forces up and down the country, detectives and officers are poised 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to investigate suspicious deaths.

Police Major Crime Units are departments that specialise in investigating serious crimes like murder, tracking down suspects and achieving justice on behalf of victims’ families.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward is Senior Investigating Officer with South Yorkshire Police’s Major Crime Unit, meaning he has overall charge of a murder investigation.

“We can’t time when a murder occurs,” reflects DCI Woodward, who previously worked as a detective in a number of different crime investigation teams before becoming a SIO in the Major Crime Unit last year. “You’ve always got to be ready, and sometimes sadly multiple murders could occur over a short space of time. No matter when they occur, we’ve always got to be ready to react and respond.”

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward is a Senior Investigating Officer with South Yorkshire Police.

“The role means leading and giving direction to the inquiry teams and setting investigative strategies to ensure all reasonable lines of enquiry are completed - all in an effort to get to the truth about what has happened as soon as possible in order to protect the public from harm and get justice for the families of victims,” continues DCI Woodward.

“It can be intense, particularly at the start of a murder investigation when new information rapidly comes into the enquiry. You have got to quickly assess the new information and prioritise which lines of enquiry are most important to achieve your objectives…

“You’ve got to be fluid and open to change key priorities as new information comes to light. That word, fluidity, I think is really important because you’ve got to be ready to adjust and change investigative focus if the need arises.”

Depending on the nature of the inquiry, murder investigations could lead to charges in a matter of hours or days, or it may be years. It can then take several months for a trial to take place in court.

“I think sometimes what you see on TV and documentaries isn’t always in line with reality,” reflects Detective Sergeant Simon Taylor, who manages detective constables and investigations officers within the Major Crime Unit during murder investigations. “A thorough and protracted murder investigation takes time to solve and the legal process especially can be lengthy.

“Every enquiry needs to be carried out to the nth degree and we need to ensure that no stone is left unturned.

“A lot of time and effort goes into these investigations and the reality is you might be working extremely long hours for several days or weeks at the start of an investigation.”

One of the key foundations for a successful murder investigation is setting investigate strategies, DCI Woodward says, whether that be speaking to witnesses, looking at forensic evidence or exploring CCTV.

Donna Albutt is well-versed in the latter, with seven years of experience as a CCTV coordinator. She is regularly involved in murder investigations, helping to gather footage which can prove crucial in securing a conviction in court.

“CCTV has become more and more common as evidence in cases – and the role also requires the gathering of other footage, including dashcams, doorbells and body-worn video by our own officers, emergency services staff and also hospitality staff as well,” explains Donna.

“A lot of members of the public also record footage on their mobile phones which when provided to us can really help us progress investigations.

“When a murder investigation comes in, we sit with the SIO and make decisions as to where we are going to prioritise the recovery of CCTV.

“Television shows can paint a very different picture; of course, the event itself is not always captured on CCTV, and we have to work hard to use CCTV in different ways to help prove the case.

“It can be a challenging role at times, as often thousands of hours of footage can be recovered that needs prioritising and assessing in line with the SIO’s direction, but ultimately being a CCTV coordinator is an extremely rewarding role in playing our part in being able to secure justice for victims and their families.”

That is what each investigation is all about - working on behalf of a victim and their family and getting to the truth about what has happened to ensure people who kill another are brought to justice. “When you are able to do that, there is no greater reward,” DS Taylor says.

The role of a Family Liaison Officer in the force is to be a conduit between the police and victim’s families. Having previously worked as a miner at the coal face, Alan Marshall did just that for two decades of his policing career.

He’s now an investigations officer, supporting families but also getting as much information as he can about the person involved in order to help the case.

Alan says: “I’m also there to provide information to the family. Communication skills are crucial. You have to speak in a language that people will understand and every case is different but you should avoid using police jargon. Presentation is also important as that first five to 10 minutes of meeting can shape the future of your relationship with a family.

“A lot of people think the Family Liaison Officer role is tea and sympathy but we work proactively in enquiring about new leads and getting new information to help as part of the investigation.

“The family is at the forefront of our minds though and we are involved with them throughout, including during the funeral on occasions, and during any trials or proceedings in court and after conviction as well.

“We are there to signpost them to the right advice and support and help them with intrusion and harassment on social media, so it’s all about striking that balance.

“I’ve found it extremely rewarding over the years. When matters get finalised and you see a job through and see the family’s faces at securing justice it really does mean a lot.”