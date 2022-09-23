The real Queen Charlotte: Yorkshire historian sheds light on matriarch of Bridgerton court in new book

Historical-romance series Bridgerton is based on author Julia Quinn’s collection of novels of the same name and is set in Regency-era London. Whilst the Bridgerton family is fictional, Queen Charlotte in the show is inspired by her real-life counterpart, a figure from the country’s past, with whom Huddersfield historian Catherine Curzon is well-acquainted. “Bridgerton is a fantasia, it doesn’t pretend to be a documentary,” Catherine says. “But there’s two things I think they’ve really nailed. One is this very imperious nature. Charlotte, even at her lowest ebb, was an absolute stickler for the rules…

“The other is that Queen Charlotte was very fashionable when she arrived in England but never really moved on. The clothes she insisted her courtiers wear were decades out of date by the period in which Bridgerton is set…They’ve captured that really well in the costumes, this sense of someone out of her time but because of her rank, she sort of transcends time.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine has written extensively about the Georgian royals and Queen Charlotte was an individual who came to fascinate her. In her new book, Catherine shares her story. Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz was 17 when she was chosen to be the bride of King George III - shy, innocent and sheltered, with no scandal or political opinions to her name. Their marriage lasted for nearly 60 years but was beset by unrest at home, war in the colonies and the King’s encroaching ‘madness’. Queen Charlotte, mother to 15 children, became his champion, fiercely protecting the man she adored, in a world of gossip, ambition and power. Catherine charts how she grew from “timid young girl” to “insular and domineering woman that few dared to cross”.

Huddersfield historian Catherine Curzon has written a book about Queen Charlotte, known to many from the Bridgerton TV series.

“Because [the King] was stricken with illness, she went through this journey when she had to become a nurse and also protect his legacy, all of the time with everyone looking at her,” Catherine says. “The story I wanted to tell was not of this angelic mother who steered the ship but someone who really, really had to fight and you really see her grow into a woman and go through quite a lot of turmoil herself, which is eclipsed because her husband went through hell. She’s also blamed for some of the treatments he endured which were quite brutal but to her were very progressive at the time. She really wanted him well, because she adored him.”

“Her life story is tumultuous,” Catherine adds. “She didn’t leave much behind in terms of her own papers. But we get to know her through the people that were in her inner circle and that’s been absolutely fascinating.” The Real Queen Charlotte: Inside the Real Bridgerton Court, published by Pen and Sword is out now.