A new sponsor for the event will be the Knaresborough-based company Harmony Energy and the event organisers are hoping to attract 1,000 runners for the 10km multi-terrain course starting and finishing at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre.

All who finish the run will receive a medal and a goody bag as well as a prize fund worth more than £1,500.

Children under the age of 16 are also welcome to join a Kids Fun Run before the main event, with a £3 entry fee payable on the day. All entry fees from the Kids Fun Run event will be donated to the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The Run Harrogate 10k this year will start and end at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre in the Crimple Valley area. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Adam Prentis, from Harrogate Harriers and Athletics Club who organises the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k, said: “This event would not be possible without the support of local businesses and we are thrilled to announce Harmony Energy as the main sponsor of this year’s run.

“Entries are open and we have just over two months until the event, so we’re urging anybody interested to register their place online. It is our hope and intention to revert to pre-pandemic arrangements, with a mass start and prizes given out after the race, plus plenty of refreshments and family entertainment to make it a great day out.”

CEO of Harmony Energy, Peter Kavanagh, said: “As a Yorkshire company focussed on delivering sustainable developments that promote wellbeing and support the wider environment, we’re proud to be supporting the Run Harrogate 10k and looking forward to getting involved this year.”