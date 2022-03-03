The Jaws of Life and The Hooligan Bar: How fire crews rescue people from a car crash

It's something you hope you will never have to experience in real life.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 9:10 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 9:12 am

The idea of being trapped in a car and having to be cut out by fire crews is a frightening thought.

But a video released by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service shows exactly how adept they are at rescuing people trapped inside cars following a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The service posted the video on Twitter, after members of the crew visited Minsthorpe Community College to explain how they operate.

The video shows a firefighter using the spreader

There are a number of unusual contraptions they use to help get into the car, with names such as The Jaws of Life, The Spreader, the Ram and The Hooligan Bar.

The Jaws of Life are a hydraulic cutting tool which allows them to get into the car easily, while The Spreader is the tool which is shown on the video.

Read More

Read More
Knife-wielding Yorkshire son is jailed after he made 'murderous' threats to kill...

The video shows one of the firefighters use 'The Spreader' to jam open the boot. Once the tool has purchase inside the car, they are the opened to create a hole in the bodywork.

It causes a lot of damage to the car, but can save the life of someone trapped inside.

A voice can be heard in the background explaining how fire crews refer to each side of the car as a 'post', to help them navigate their way around the car and get better access to the people who are trapped inside.

Twitter