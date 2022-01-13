Andrew Pern has announced that the bed and breakfast attached to The Star, Cross House Lodge, will re-open on Monday January 17 - with lunch and dinner food served at the nearby Pheasant, owned by Jacquie Pern.

While The Pheasant will continue to lead on menu choices, Mr Pern has said that some Star favourites may make an appearance.

It comes less than two months after the fire destroyed much of the thatched roof at the Michelin starred pub, causing damage that Mr Pern estimates will take months to repair.

Police have said they believe the fire to be arson although no arrests have been made.

Mr Pern told the Yorkshire Post: “It’s a collaboration but will still have the Pheasant feel, just with one or two familiar faces and dishes from The Star.

“It’s a case of trying to keep our team together. We’re a brilliant team at the Star.

“They’re helping us as much as we’re helping them. It’s a good scenario. We’re family basically. The gastro-village of Harome is brilliant and I’d like to think we’d do exactly the same if they had a problem.”

Mr Pern said that he had been overwhelmed by the support since the fire.

“We’ve had some amazing letters - quite emotional really. One lady who worked with my grandfather in 1962 sent a Mouseman ornament to go with some that had been lost.

“All the bar furniture was saved but some up in the coffee loft and private dining area that went.

“We’ve saved bits which we will put back as a memorial to times gone by.”

Mr Pern hopes The Star will be able to re-open in the Autumn at the earliest, although much work needs to be done, including a complete roof re-thatching.