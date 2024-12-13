The steel roses which are a symbol of hope for young homeless people in Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is among the 1,800 people supported by Roundabout since the cost-of-living crisis - with demand for its services doubling.

The Sheffield charity’s Roundabout Roses, each of which represents one of those individuals, made a striking display at Sheffield Cathedral earlier this year.

Brittany Jackson and her younger brother Brandon were helped by Roundabout after experiencing homelessness as teenagers.

The young people making their roses. Photo by Caitlin Meakin.

Brandon, now 23, was one of the young people who made a steel rose to keep. Brittany said: “The young people who made the roses had a great feeling of being seen and valued.

“As a young homeless person, you are often overlooked and feel worthless. To make those beautiful roses and realise they represent you, and everything you have been through, was a beacon of hope.”

The hands-on creative experience, at James Sutton Sculpture in Gainsborough, was an especially important moment for Brandon.

He is autistic and struggled in mainstream school. When he attended a specialist school, he discovered a passion for metal work, but has struggled to take part in the art form since.

The steel roses. Credit Green Vision Photography

Brittany, who is now 25 and a peer education assistant at Roundabout, added: “When Brandon got back he was so excited.

“Roundabout are trying to find someone who might take an apprentice in metalwork for Brandon and he also decided to give his rose to his nan.”

Orders for the #RoundaboutRoses have come in from as far away as Ohio in America and more than half have been sold.

It is hoped the campaign will raise £70,000 to pay for vital charity services, from shelter to support, and life skills sessions to trips, for vulnerable young people at risk of homelessness.

Several Sheffield businesses have backed the campaign, including Gripple, Henry Boot and Evenort.

Roundabout supports 380 young people every day, up from 150 people a day six years ago, working with young people aged from 16 to 25 to provide emergency accommodation for homeless young people at its hostel and supporting young people to live independently elsewhere.

This year Roundabout is the chosen charity for both Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Coun Jayne Dunn and Rotherham’s Lord Mayor Coun Sheila Cowen.

Emily Jones, fundraising manager and campaign creator at Roundabout, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to Roundabout Roses.

“Demand for our services has never been greater and we know it will increase further at Christmas and in the New Year.”

Roundabout Roses are available at two price points. Mild steel roses cost £25 and stainless steel roses cost £40.

Flowers can be engraved for an additional cost. They will also be available to purchase at upcoming Christmas markets this month, including festive events in Matlock and Nether Edge.