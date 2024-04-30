The Grade II-listed Sun Inn at Dent in the Yorkshire Dales National Park was last sold in 1987 to owner Martin Stafford, who is now retiring.

Built in 1758 but first recorded in 1523, it has traditionally been wet-led and still has numerous original features, including an open fire, wooden beams and a mounting block for horses outside.

It has been listed for sale for £525,000, and now the Save Our Sun group has formed to get the building listed as an Asset of Community Value, which would mean its use could not legally change.

The Sun Inn, Dentdale

ACV status has been awarded before in campaigns to protect public houses from being converted into housing and shops.

If the application is approved by the local planning authority, the owner will be required to give ‘first refusal’ to an offer from a community group with a viable business plan to run the pub themselves.

Save Our Sun said: “The residents of Dentdale aim to buy our favourite pub, the ancient Sun Inn. The Sun is at heart of our Cumbrian community, bringing us together and welcoming visitors since the 16th century. It has been up for sale for more than two years and is facing an uncertain future, so we decided it was time to act.

"And we know it is viable - sitting as it does in a honeypot village within the Yorkshire Dales National Park. By raising money through selling shares, and a government grant, we hope to secure it for the community.”

The campaigners have set up a Community Interest Company and will sell ‘pledges’ in the business to supporters willing to invest.

A public meeting will be held in the Dent Memorial Hall on May 8 at 7pm.

Situated on a cobbled street in the village’s Conservation Area, the Sun has remained unchanged for many decades, and has no TV or jukebox. It has four letting bedrooms, a lounge and snug, and there is a catering kitchen to allow for food service.