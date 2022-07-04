The annnual Sunday Times Best Beaches list includes three in Yorkshire for 2022 - Whitby West Beach, Cornelian Bay near Scarborough and Redcar's Coatham Beach.

Although Times writers acknowledge Whitby's town-wide issues with traffic congestion and Airbnb domination, they praise the space to be found on the mile-long West Beach, which they describe as 'superbly managed'. Its attractions include mini-golf, a skatepark and outdoor pool, beach huts for hire and a dog-friendly section. The sands are clean and bathing safe.

However, Whitby Cliff Lift is closed for the forseeable future due to issues with corrosion.

Redcar Beach

Cornelian Bay, on the stretch of old smugglers' coast between Scarborough and Cayton Bay, is somewhat of a hidden gem that is not widely known to visitors. Described as an 'explorers' beach', it is accessed via a steep path from a pumping station on the outskirts of the village of Osgodby - though locals are fiercely protective of their secret bay. Dogs are allowed.

Redcar's Coatham Beach is more of a surprising inclusion - it is bookended by the remains of the abandoned steelworks that the town is famous for, but which shut in 2015. Yet there are eight miles of sands from the Tees to the more genteel resort of Saltburn, and Times writers have declared the beach beats both Whitby's and Scarborough's despite its industrial backdrop. Attractions include a lifeboat museum, retro amuseument arcades and ice cream parlour Pacitto. The beach has lifeguard cover and a dog-friendly section.

Whitby West Beach