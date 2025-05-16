Yorkshire continues to prove its economic might, with manufacturing giants, pioneering entrepreneurs, and family fortunes dominating this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

From modular building empires in York to digital publishers in Sheffield and stairlift moguls operating from Yorkshire to Monaco, the region’s wealthiest individuals reflect both heritage industries and forward-thinking innovation.

We have the list of the 10 richest people and families in Yorkshire and the north of England as ranked in the Sunday Times 2025 Rich List — and how their fortunes have shifted over the past 12 months.

1. The Shepherd Family – £1.35bn

Location: York | National Rank: 118 | Sector: Modular buildings

The Shepherd family, best known for founding Portakabin, have climbed to the top of the regional rankings after their wealth surged by £246 million in a single year. Their York-based business has long been synonymous with modular construction, and continues to thrive thanks to growing demand for flexible, fast-build infrastructure solutions in healthcare, education, and commercial sectors.

2. Lord Kirkham and Family – £1.14bn

Location: Doncaster | National Rank: 141 | Sector: Furniture retail

Founder of DFS Lord Kirkham to speak at upcoming business conference in June.

The founder of DFS, Lord Kirkham, maintains his fortune at over a billion pounds. While no longer directly involved in the day-to-day business, his legacy in revolutionising British furniture retail remains a cornerstone of his family's continued financial standing.

3. Andrea Shelley, William Morrison & Eleanor Kernighan – £933m

Location: Bradford | National Rank: 170 | Sector: Supermarket heirs

Heirs to the Morrisons supermarket fortune, this trio continues to benefit from the legacy of Sir Ken Morrison. Their combined wealth is unchanged from last year.

4. Malcolm Healey and Family – £901m

Location: East Yorkshire | National Rank: 178 | Sector: Kitchen retail

Mark Healey's late father, Eddie, built Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre. Located just off the M1, it is the largest shopping centre in Yorkshire, and currently the twelfth-largest in the UK. His brother is the kitchen tycoon Malcolm. His net worth is estimated at £688m - a rise of £8m from 2024. | Dean Atkins

Owner of Wren Kitchens, Malcolm Healey has seen his fortune increase by £8 million. He remains among the North’s richest, with the business still a leader in the UK fitted kitchen market.

5. John Jakes – £869m

Location: West Yorkshire / Monaco | National Rank: 183 | Sector: Stairlift manufacturing

The founder of Acorn Stairlifts, Jakes built his fortune from scratch, starting out by refurbishing second-hand lifts before moving into manufacturing.

6. Mark Healey and Family – £688m

Location: East Yorkshire | National Rank: 226 | Sector: Retail heir

Son of Malcolm Healey, Mark Healey continues to grow his share of the family fortune. While not as prominent as his father, his role within the business ecosystem around Wren Kitchens keeps him securely among the region’s elite.

7. Philip Meeson – £626m

Location: Leeds | National Rank: 242 | Sector: Aviation

An RAF pilot in his youth, Philip Meeson later transformed a small freight business into Jet2. The Leeds-based outfit is now the UK's third largest airline. His net worth is estimated at £626m - a drop of £92m from 2024. | Simon Hulme

The executive chairman of Jet2, Philip Meeson has weathered the ups and downs of the travel industry. Although his fortune has dropped by £92m since last year, he remains one of the North's wealthiest, thanks to the continued success of the airline and holiday business headquartered in Leeds.

8. Lawrence Tomlinson – £525m

Location: Leeds | National Rank: 267 | Sector: Care homes, construction

Known as the “care home king,” Tomlinson returns to the Rich List this year after a brief absence. His LNT Group spans care homes, software, and automotive interests. A vocal advocate for British business, he once served as a government industrial adviser and remains an influential figure in Northern enterprise.

9. Steve Parkin – £515m

Location: Leeds | National Rank: 270 | Sector: Logistics

The founder of Clipper Logistics, Parkin remains a steady presence on the list. His company played a major role in the rise of e-commerce delivery networks, and his personal fortune holds firm despite ongoing pressures in the sector.

10. Jon and Susie Seaton – £486m

Location: Sheffield | National Rank: 281 | Sector: Educational publishing

The founders of Twinkl, an online educational resources platform, have added another £1m to their wealth this year. Their company boomed during the pandemic and has continued to thrive in a digital-first education environment. With millions of users worldwide, they are now among the region’s most successful self-made entrepreneurs.