The Tap & Run: England cricket star Stuart Broad 'devastated' after pub he owns with former teammate Harry Gurney gutted in huge blaze

A pub co-owned by England cricket star Stuart Broad has been gutted by a fire which broke out in the early hours of Saturday (June 11).

By Grace Hammond
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 2:54 pm

Around 40 firefighters dashed to tackle the flames which engulfed The Tap & Run, in Upper Broughton, between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

The establishment is co-owned by Broad and his former England team-mate Harry Gurney.

Dramatic pictures show the roof of the pub completely gutted by the fire as flames and smoke billowed from the building.

40 firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze

It is not thought anyone was inside the pub at the time of the fire.

The Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The time of call was 3.22 this morning.

“It's a public house premises and we have had eight engines in attendance, one aerial ladder platform, water carrier, command support vehicle.

The Tap and Run has suffered a huge amount of damage

“It was a building of two floors, 15 metres by 30 metres, the area of the building.

“The fire was in the first floor and roof. They have used two main jets and then two hose reel jets.”

Broad and Gurney opened the pub in 2018.

A fire engine at the scene
Stuart Broad
