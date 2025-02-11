One of the oldest pubs in Wakefield has reopened as a traditional gastro pub serving Sunday Roasts and, popular amongst local celebrities, including Jane McDonald.

This 17th-century pub, a popular haunt of the local community, has a blue plaque outside and is a short walk from Sandal Castle.

It is believed to be where highwayman John ‘Swift Nick’ Nevison was arrested in the 17th century. ‘Swift Nick’ was one of the most infamous highwaymen alongside the notorious Dick Turpin.

‘Swift Nick’ was reputedly caught at the Barnsley Road pub before his conviction and subsequent execution at York in 1685.

Despite the pub’s colourful history, the previous landlords of The Three Houses in Sandal were forced to close the pub as a result of “rising costs” until the new owners took over the Three Houses last year.

New landlords Alex and Christian Lawlor, owners of The Yorkshire Food Group, are famed for their food locally.

Christian said: “We live up the road, it’s our local, it was badly run but it’s a prime centre spot in Sandal - we thought it should have a really good food and beer offering.”

Over the years the pub has had a number of owners who “failed to make a success of it,” said Christian.

Christian who took the pub over in October 2024, said: “We’ve fully refreshed it, painted it, brought back the open fires, and designed a fitting menu.”

The grade 11 listed building previously received funding for restoration work after it was ravaged by a fire in 2013. Now the pub remains modest with its industrial features but has a luxurious yet cosy feel to it.

Christian added: “It’s traditional pub grub done well - we don’t want to be anything we aren’t. We serve a solid plate of food, reasonably priced, great atmosphere and it has a Yorkshire theme.”

As well as the food being locally sourced they serve a range of “good beer” and special spirits such as the ‘Swift Nick’ rum which pays homage to the pub's fascinating history.

Alex and Christian ran the popular eaterie The Yorkshire Brasserie at Tileyard North which they later closed due to lack of footfall. They are also reviving the success of their other venue formerly called The Yorkshire Deli, then Baked on Northgate in Wakefield City Centre which has since re-opened as an Italian street food cafe and deli called GiGi’s.

Unlike many pubs in recent times, Christian said The Three Houses is a “ridiculously popular thriving pub.”