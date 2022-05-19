Joe and Jess Thwaite - £184,262,899

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, scooped a record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket on the draw on Tuesday May 10.

Joe, 49, a communications sales engineer, and Jess, 44, who runs a hairdressing salon with her sister, have been married for 11 years and have two primary school-aged children.

Mrs Thwaite said: “The win gives us time to dream, which we haven’t had before. We’ve had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends.

“Our two children have always talked about going to Hawaii, I’ve no idea why but we can now make that dream come true.

“They have always wanted a horse box for our ponies rather than the run-down trailer we use.

“Just to see their faces when we can make these things come true will be worth every penny.”

The biggest winner of the National Lottery before the Thwaite's win scooped £170 million in October 2019, after matching all the numbers in a Must Be Won draw.

Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000

Colin and Chris Weir from Largs, North Ayrshire, bagged their historic winnings in July 2011, making them the biggest UK winners at the time.

Colin used £2.5 million of his fortune to invest in his beloved Partick Thistle football club, which led to one of the stands at the stadium to be named after him.

He later acquired 55 per cent shareholding in the club, which was to be passed into the hands of the local community upon his death.

The couple also set up the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and donated £1 million to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

They divorced in 2019.

Colin died in December 2019, aged 71, of kidney failure and sepsis.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000

Adrian and Gillian won 190 million euro in a EuroMillions draw in August 2012, which came to just over £148 million.

The couple divorced just 15 months afterwards.

The couple had bought a Grade-II listed estate in Cambridgeshire, complete with cinema and billiards room but it was sold in 2021, some years after the pair split.

Gillian's father publicly criticised her in the national press in 2016, telling reporters that he "only received £1million" from his daughter despite her claims she gave him £20m.

In 2017, Adrian was broken up with by his new girlfriend and his home was raided in a £100,000 burglary, all in the space of a few weeks, as reported in The Sun.

More bad news hit the couple when their 13-year-old son was involved in a quad bike accident in 2021.

He was placed in an induced coma but was reportedly on the road to recovery.

Anonymous, £123,458,008

The fourth biggest National Lottery winner won a Superdraw rollover jackpot in June 2019, and decided not to go public with their success.

Anonymous, £122,550,350

After nine rollovers, one lucky anonymous ticket-holder bagged more than £122 million in April 2021.

Anonymous, £121,328,187

Another of the UK’s top 10 lottery winners found their fortune through a Superdraw jackpot rollover, this time in April 2018.

Frances and Patrick Connolly, £114,969,775

Former social worker and teacher Frances set up two charitable foundations after she and her husband won almost £115 million on New Year’s Day 2019.

She estimates that she has already given away £60 million to charitable causes, as well as friends and family.

She considers helping others to be an addiction. “It gives you a buzz and it’s addictive. I’m addicted to it now,” she said.

Anonymous, £113,019,926

Although they have dropped several places since their win, this ticket-holder jumped to the top of the National Lottery rich list when they won their fortune in October 2010.

Anonymous, £111,540,000

The only winning ticket for this Superdraw jackpot in June 2021 was sold in the UK.

Anonymous, £109,915,000

The most recent entrant into the National Lottery’s top 10 winners’ list won the EuroMillions jackpot in February this year, in the first Superdraw of 2022.

Dave and Angela Dawes - £101m

Dave, a shift supervisor, and Angela Dawes, a charity volunteer, won £101,203,600 in 2011.

The couple, from Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, are reported to have handed out £30million to their family and closest friends.

Years after the win they purchased Tom Jones's former £4million mansion.

In 2020, the couple were targeted by robbers at their home who made off with approximately £20,000 in cash, according to reports in The Sun.

The Davies Family - £61m

The Davies Family, from Monmouth in Wales, won £61million in 2016.

Daughter Stephanie, then 23, bought the ticket after her mum called her from the US where she was having keyhole surgery to remove a tumour.

Gareth and Catherine Bull - £41m

Catherine and Gareth Bull won £40.6million in the EuroMillions in 2012.

The couple, who have two sons, eventually split.