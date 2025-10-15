The Welsh Willy Wonka who cheered up residents after Fishlake flooding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian drove dozens of tins of chocolate from the Rhondda Valley to South Yorkshire to hand out in the run up to Christmas, after hearing about the flooding on the news.

His kind gesture saw him dubbed the Welsh Willy Wonka by grateful residents, and Ian got a mention in the Fishlake Flood Book, a book of what happened by those who experienced it.

Six years later, he has also been referenced in a new play inspired by the flooding and Ian is returning to Doncaster with his family as a special guest to watch the show.

Ian Willis arriving in Fishlake with tins of Christmas chocolate.

"It’s so devastating when flooding reaches your house,” he says. “I’ve never been on the receiving end of it but it destroys people’s homes and lives, not leaving much behind.

"I felt so sorry for the people this happened to and in that community, so many houses and people were affected. It was devastating to arrive into that community, with flooding having destroyed homes, lives and possessions.

"The thought of that happening to my house and my family, it would devastate us. We’re a Christian family and we think of other people, it’s important to us...So we felt compelled to do something.

"We couldn’t change the situation but we thought about the gesture of taking a tin for Christmas, which is what we used to have when we were children.

"We knew Christmas was there when the Quality Street appeared on the sideboard. It was a treat. We thought if we could give people Christmas in a tin, it might bring a bit of light and joy.”

Playwright Jeremy Fisher, who was forced to leave his home due to flooding, says Ian is described as “our Welsh Willy Wonka” in one of the songs for the show.

He remembers how Ian turned up in a small car packed to the brim with tubs of chocolate in a bid to cheer up flooded villagers.

Drawing from real testimonies, Jeremy has written Fishlake, a play about what happened when the water came, with the help of funding from Arts Council England.

He describes it as “a raw, heartfelt tribute to the resilience of a community tested by disaster”.

“I wanted to convey how violating a flood is,” says Jeremy, the artistic director of Sheepish Productions, formed in 2011. “All these cherished items that you had in your house are all gone overnight…and the ground floor of most people's houses, 90 per cent of the village was wiped out.”

Fishlake is on at Cast, Doncaster on October 16 and 17, Rotherham Civic Theatre on October 28 and Theatre Royal Wakefield on October 30.