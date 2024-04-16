Richard Harrison bought The White Swan at Thornton-le-Clay, near Malton, in 2020 after the last tenants left the business and it closed permanently.

He applied to turn it into a five-bedroom family home, but villagers objected, forming a campaign group called Save Our Swan which managed to get the pub listed as an Asset of Community Value.

The ACV status means that the building’s use cannot be changed, and Ryedale Council eventually rejected Mr Harrison’s planning application.

The White Swan, Thornton-le-Clay

He submitted an appeal against their decision but the HM Planning Inspectorate ruled that the pub’s social value to the community was of significance and that it had the potential to be a viable business, though it was accepted that custom may have to be drawn from further afield. The original ruling was upheld.

Under ACV rules, a community group that is able to raise funds to buy a pub with a business plan to run it themselves is given a six-month moratorium to allow an offer to be submitted before the property can be sold on the open market. Although Mr Harrison is not required to sell, the building must operate primarily as a pub under any future buyer.

The White Swan is now being advertised by agents Carter Jonas with a guide price of £640,000, and interested parties are encouraged to consider its ‘potential for expansion’ into a letting accommodation business.

The sale catalogue makes reference to the full structural renovation that took place under Mr Harrison’s ownership and the large beer garden. The first floor has three bedrooms, bathroom, lounge, kitchen and dining room, with potential to be converted into seven en-suite rooms for let.

It is believed that SOS members have made an offer which is under consideration, though they would also support the pub entering separate ownership.

There is also a barn that could be converted into guest accommodation, an old railway carriage and a paddock that could be used for glamping.

The Harrisons paid £450,000 for the property in 2020.