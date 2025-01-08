Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next event, at The Blue House Bookshop in York city centre later this month, offers another opportunity for women in business to come together. Each session, they take part in mindful activities such as colouring, meditation and crafting.

Sarah, 37, also shares tips to become more mindful in day-to-day life and there’s a chance to talk with other small businesses in the city. She says: “It’s a chilled out vibe with no pressure because I know a lot of people, especially females, can find it quite nerve-wracking going to networking events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s hard when you’re on your own all the time,” she adds. “It’s hard when you don’t have colleagues and people to talk with.”

Sarah Hartley. Photo by Angela Stubbs

Sarah has worked in various roles including as a beauty therapist in spas and salons. After venturing into social media and marketing, she launched her business Blossom Tree Social just before lockdown hit in 2020.

“I was a bit panicked but the Covid period turned out to be quite good timing because that’s when everybody had more free time and people were wanting to learn more about social media,” she says.

Then, in 2023, Sarah began work on for Time to Blossom by Blossom Tree Social, a collection of stationery, prints and gifts designed to inspire, motivate and spread positivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fan of art since her school days, Sarah turned back to drawing after years away and designed artwork with inspiring quotes. A friend suggested she put the designs on notebooks to sell and things took off from there.

“For some reason, life got in the way and I had stopped drawing completely,” Sarah says. “It improves your mood. It makes me a lot happier doing it so I’m glad I started again.”

Over the past few years, she has been on a wellness journey. Last year, after completing diplomas in wellness coaching and meditation teaching, she decided to launch the mindful meet-ups and is now planning online wellness workshops as well as monthly wellness journaling sessions, set to launch later this month in partnership with York stationery business Avorium.

“When I was younger, I always thought I wasn’t good enough and had quite a negative look on life,” Sarah explains. “The last few years I’ve been working more on myself...I don’t want anyone else to feel the way that I was feeling and I wanted to try to find ways to help others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the positive stationery, wellness workshops and mindful meet-ups, “I’m now making it my mission to help others to feel better about themselves,” she says.