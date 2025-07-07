The Yorkshire ballet dancer who is the oldest in the UK - and still going strong at 87

Meet Britain's oldest ballet dancer who is still performing aged 87.

Barbara Peters' life has pirouetted around ballet since she first took it up in 1940 aged two. She gained a place at the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) in London to train as a ballet teacher in 1956 and opened her own dance school at just 24 years old.

She also became an examiner at RAD aged 25 - the youngest at the time - and worked with the likes of Dame Margot Fonteyn and Dame Darcey Bussell.

All three of Barbara's children - and eight grandchildren - have danced at one point, with her daughter Claire O'Connor, starting up dance franchise for pre-school children called 'babyballet'.

Barbara Peters, Britian's oldest ballet dancer who is still performing aged 87

Despite planning to retire in the early 2000s, when Claire introduced adult classes, Barbara decided to return to dancing.

In 2019, aged 81, she received the highest accolade possible from the Royal Academy of Dance - grade eight in ballet.

The grandmother-of-eight passed with a rate of 73 per cent with no concession made for her age.

Barbara still occasionally teaches and attend weekly classes called 'Silver Swans' - for over 55s - with the next oldest attendee 20 years her junior.

Barbara Peters aged 21 with Sir Phillip Richardson, the editor of Dancing Times magazine.

Despite recovering from a broken arm in March 2024, Barbara, who has been dancing for 85 years, has "no plans" to stop any time soon.

Barbara, from Halifax, said: "People ask 'why are you still dancing?' My answer to them is 'why not?' I'm really fortunate to have good limbs and a good heart. I definitely think my health and fitness is down to the fact I have been dancing throughout my life. I'll keep going for as long as my body allows me to."

Barbara began dancing as a toddler but says she didn't take seriously until she turned 10. From then on, she would attend several classes a week and achieved her grade five in ballet aged 12.

"I got in trouble in at my grammar school because I was doing so much ballet and my work slipped," she said.

Barbara Peters aged 20 during the Christmas holidays from the Royal Academy of Dance.

"But it didn't matter, I would be there [at the studio] every night if I could. I knew I wanted to be a dance teacher."

As a teenager, Barabra gained a place on the teaching training programme at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) - a world leading school in dance education and training.

She even left school early and worked for six months as a 'clippie' - female bus conductor - before landing a summer dance entertainer job to save money for her tuition.

"The course was great - really intensive and comprehensive," Barbara said. "I was sent by the principle to Italy to meet with a school who planned to use RAD's syllabus.

"I was meant to be there six months, but I was invited to stay longer to watch a famous Russian ballet dancer perform. That was very special."

On returning to the UK, Barbara opened her own dance school called Barbara Peters' Dance School when she was aged 24 in 1962. A year later, she was invited to become an examiner at RAD aged 25 - the youngest at the time.

Barbara worked at RAD and taught thousands of students over the years. Her next venture was with daughter, Clare, a business owner, when they set up 'babyballet' - a dance franchise for pre-schoolers.

Barbara took a step back from teaching when she sadly lost her husband, Jack, to a brain tumour when he was 77 in 2011.

But when Clare introduced adult classes in 2015, Barbara's passion for dance was reignited.

She said: "babyballet is now in the UK, Australia, New Zealand. Claire is currently in Dubai, launching it out there - I'm planning to join her. It's lovely to see that happen and be involved.

"I am so grateful to Claire for introducing those adult classes, if it wasn't for her, I don't think I would have done it."

When Barbara was awarded her grade seven in 2018 the Royal Academy of Dance told her she was the oldest ballet dancer in the UK.

In 2019, aged 81, she donned her pointe shoes for one last exam - achieving the highest accolade in ballet - grade eight.

She underwent six weeks of intensive daily lessons - for two hours each day - to prepare for the 50-minute exam.

Amazingly, she did her exam on the same day that her granddaughter, Mia, now 17, gained her grade two.

Barbara said: "Grade eight didn't exist when I was younger. The ladies in my adult dance group were taking and encouraged me to go for it.

"They said 'if we can do - you definitely can'. I really wanted to knuckle down and achieve it while I still could."

Even during the national lockdown, in 2020, Barbara continued teaching and taking part in dance lessons online. She unfortunately sustained an injury while on holiday in Spain in March 2024 after tripping on a curb and breaking her right arm.

But after a few months of healing, Barbara was back to dancing, and she continues to attend classes every Monday evening in Halifax.

She still occasionally teaches too and hopes inspire others to pursue their dancing dreams - no matter their age.

Barbara said: "The mistake I see is people making is giving up dancing as a child or teens. It's so good for you to keep going or take it up in later life.