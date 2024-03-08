The Yorkshire Post features highlights: From Yorkshire authors through to the future captains of industry

Providing the opportunity for people to be given the choice to die with dignity has inspired Scarborough woman Julie Casson to write a book about how her husband Nigel's battle with Motor Neurone Disease saw him travel to Switzerland’s assisted-suicide clinic Dignitas.

Ajay Close has put feminists at the centre of her new novel, inspired by her time growing up in Yorkshire during the hunt for Peter Sutcliffe. She talks to John Blow.Having fun at work and making money are at the top of most people’s wish-lists for a job but they’re also the hopes of the next generation of workers. However, young people are also thinking about work-life balance and whether they need a ‘side hustle’ to make ends meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glass-maker Joanne Kenny, whose beach-inspired work is currently on display in York, is considering a very personal project for her next range. Chris Burn reports.

Nigel and Julie Casson

An architect is ready to start a series of 40 fundraising challenges in the coming years in memory of his Bradford-born mum with a 24-hour walk starting on Good Friday.