We’re excited to announce the launch of a new value subscription package on The Yorkshire Post.

This new offering will provide a more affordable entry point for readers who want to stay informed with trusted journalism, but don’t require the additional benefits they would receive from a premium package.

The Value Subscription Package includes:

Introductory trial offer of £1/month for the first 3 months

£6.99/month thereafter or £69/year

Unlimited access to the website and all premium articles

An ad-lite browsing experience

Premium members on the higher price point will receive added value with access to ad-free articles, the newspaper edition app and added value incentives, such as our current offer of one year of access to The New York Times.

By introducing this package, we’re making it easier for readers to commit to a paid subscription while ensuring they receive high-quality, in-depth coverage from the UK’s most trusted newspaper.

Commenting on the new subscription offer, Steve Chisholm, Customer Director, National World Publishing said, "We've had fantastic feedback from our readers about the value of our premium subscription packages, with our high-end app and lightning-fast premium site experience simply the best way to read our journalism online.