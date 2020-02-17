The Yorkshire Shepherdess shares incredible video of truck battling to deliver farm supplies during Storm Dennis

Have your say

The Yorkshire Shepherdess has filmed an animal feed truck battling through a flooded river to deliver supplies to her isolated Dales farm.

Whitsundale Beck, which runs through Amanda Owen and her husband Clive's sheep farm, Ravenseat, flooded over the weekend due to a combination of high rainfall during Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis and melting snow from the Swaledale hills.

Amanda shared a video of a truck operated by Carlisle-based animal feed company Carrs Billington crossing the swollen river to deliver much-needed supplies to Ravenseat.

When the beck is in flood, the only access to the remote farm is via a centuries-old packhorse bridge, which according to mother-of-nine Amanda has seen 'many storms'.

The Owen family have borne the brunt of the February storms up at Ravenseat.

A sheep trailer was washed downstream during Storm Ciara and was found beached around half a mile away during a flood that Amanda described as 'biblical'.

In between the two named storms last week, heavy snow fell.

Yet there was a more joyful moment when a calf was born during Storm Ciara - and named Ciara after the weather front.