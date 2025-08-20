The Yorkshire South Asian runners shifting the landscape of the sport one step at a time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across Leeds, a new wave of South Asian runners is emerging, stepping up to join Parkruns, founding clubs, entering trail races, and making themselves visible in spaces that once felt off-limits. Groups like Muslim Runners are leading the way, creating space especially for those who’ve never felt sport was “for them".

“When I started running over a decade ago, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me at races,” says Haroon Mota, founder of Muslim Runners. “I felt out of place. This group came from wanting to change, create community, visibility, and show that Muslims run too.”

He adds: “There’s never been much cultural encouragement around running in our communities. Education and family come first, and with few role models, sport didn’t feel aspirational or accessible. That’s especially true for women juggling modesty, prayer, and expectations.” But social media and grassroots groups have started to shift that. “We’ve still got work to do, but it’s happening,” Mota says.

Local runner Tahira knows the challenge first-hand. “I wear a hijab and niqab - it’s not common to see someone like me in races. At first, it was daunting... I get second glances - not in a bad way, just surprise. People aren’t used to it.” But she’s not backing down. “My role now goes beyond running,” she says. “It’s about helping others feel seen and welcome in a sport that hasn’t always felt open to us. I tell people: don’t wait for the space to feel comfortable. Show up - and make it comfortable for the next person.”

Uroosa Khan is the co-lead for Hijabi Runners and says: “It’s been fantastic to see the rise in South Asian runners, particularly on social media. I had the pleasure of watching my sister, a fellow hijabi runner, cross the finish line at the London marathon this year in honour of my late brother-in-law, her husband.” Khan adds: “Running is a fantastic sport as it is accessible to all and requires little equipment apart from a good pair of shoes. It has been a gateway for me to work on my physical health and has given me the confidence to explore other avenues in the fitness world.”

Where South Asian runners once felt like exceptions, they’re now part of a movement. From trail runs across the Yorkshire Dales to local Couch to 5K groups in Roundhay and Harehills, these runners are shifting the landscape - one step at a time. It’s about more than fitness. It’s about identity, belonging, and challenging the stereotype of what a “runner” looks like.

