Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writers are always asked this question: how did you come up with the idea? Most times, we don’t know. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and Coleridge’s Kubla Khan were composed in their dreams. So were Fellini’s films—all born in his dream world.

For me, the inspiration for Blood Caste came from my love of Sherlock Holmes stalking through the gaslit streets of Victorian London and the danger lurking in eerie Whitechapel haunted by Jack the Ripper. The Ripper disappeared in late 1889 and was subsequently spotted in other continents, so why not in Hyderabad, I thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hyderabad State was the largest and richest among the 584 princely states in British India, and its Muslim ruler, the Nizam, ruled the Deccan plateau with its fabled diamond mines, the birthplace of the Kohinoor diamond. Like other native rulers, the Nizam was subject to the suzerainty of the British Crown through the British Resident who functioned as its eyes and ears.

Shylashri Shankar is the author of Blood Caste.

The politics in Hyderabad centred on a power struggle between the Nizam’s courtiers and the British Resident. This larger political fabric, I thought, provided an interesting entry point to examine questions of freedom, subjecthood, and nationalism.

Initially though, I found it strange that Hyderabad had popped up in my head as the setting for Blood Caste. In my youth, I lived in Secunderabad, a modern metropolis and the twin city to Hyderabad. Then, the old walled city on the other side of the Musi River was a neighbourhood of peeling grandeur, crumbling palaces with boring museums, dirty needle-thin alleys, and evoked for me the flavour of a bygone era.

Little did I realise the power childhood memories have on our psyches. Nor was I aware that when I walked in those memories, I was gathering the tone and shape of the story. Blood Caste contains some of my favourite ingredients in what I like to read: Victorian England, gaslight mysteries, and Jack the Ripper, all transplanted into the city of my childhood memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now came the part where my background as an academic helped. I had to discover the daily rhythm of 19th century life: what they ate, wore, saw and did. I delved into the National and State Archives, ploughed through the microfiche of newspapers from that period, travelled to Madras to sift through the well-preserved newssheets of The Hindu.

I made dozens of trips to the old city of Hyderabad, haunted the book shops selling old maps and books in the narrow bye lanes, and walked through every street of the walled city.

Armed with all this texture and history, I returned to the story. Soobramania (Soob), my main character, came to me fully formed: an excommunicated Brahmin (a Hindu) working for the Nizam’s City Police. Why an outcaste? We write about subjects that anger us; prejudice outrages me. Caste is a curse on us in India. It is a hierarchy Hindus enter at birth and there is no way to change it through merit, wealth, and marriage.

Even today, it sticks to Hindu converts to Islam or Christianity. Matters were much worse for an outcast in the late nineteenth century. He was invisible to the world. Soob’s excommunication for a ritualistic omission and his refusal to perform the expiation rite let me examine the iniquities inflicted on his family relationships and everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming to the Yorkshire connection, Bill Wilberforce, the inspector in the Residency Police, was not the original character I’d created as Soob’s foil. It was to be the middle-class Inspector Abberline, a real life policeman who’d investigated the Ripper case. But he just refused to come alive on the page.

Then Wilberforce muscled in. With an earthy sense of humour, a no-nonsense attitude, impatient with the pomp and ceremony in the city, and prickly about being treated as a lesser human by the nobles and upper-class British—he sparked on the page.

Again, it is odd how Wilberforce’s creation came out of my childhood reading habits. I spent many school holidays exploring Indian jungles with my cousins, haunting the waterholes at dawn, dusk and mid-morning in a jeep or on the back of an elephant.

During the hot afternoons and cool nights, my bookish companions were Gerald Durrell, Jim Corbett and most importantly, James Herriot. Herriot’s books on the experiences of a Scottish vet in the Yorkshire Dales were a strong influence when it came to Wilberforce, who, in my imagination, captures the spirit of the Yorkshire farmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Wilberforce, I also channelled two of my favourite uncles who had politically incorrect and insular ideas of how the world ought to be. A man who has a strong sense of where he belongs, whose sense of self-worth does not depend on how others see him, and who is quick to rouse against any behaviour that seems to belittle his dignity.

I began this piece with Holmes and gaslight mysteries, but I see now that my imagination’s tastes must have developed much earlier—in my personal origins, my childhood memories, and my reading habits. These have influenced and energised Blood Caste, making its story feel rich, vibrant and authentic to me.