'There are too many pots in the sea' - Could the writing be on the wall for Yorkshire's lobster capital?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over four decades James Cole has fished many different species, from cod to langoustine.

Now he and nearly all of Yorkshire’s fishermen target just two species - crab and lobster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many years it has been a successful fishery - Bridlington is Europe’s lobster capital - but some fisherman are now wondering whether the writing could be on the wall.

James Cole and Joe Redfern release the first batch of juvenile lobsters off Saltwick, near Whitby.

Warming seas and overfishing are being blamed for driving significant falls in catches of edible brown crab, a phenomenon repeated around the country.

Whitby’s 20 shellfish boats are struggling to get by, says James, chairman of Whitby’s Commercial Fishing Association.

James, who skippers the Good Intent out of Whitby Harbour, says its an “arms race”, with “too many pots in the sea”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is in favour of rules limiting the number of pots, fishermen can put down on the seabed.

In January the North Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NEIFCA) is due to introduce a new bylaw, which will restrict boats to 1,000 pots each. But their jurisdiction only extends to six miles from the coast.

Boats from Whitby operate far beyond that, as does the large nomadic “vivier” fleet which fishes on Dogger Bank, the large sandbank some 80 miles off Yorkshire’s coast, which carry aerated saltwater tanks to keep the shellfish alive and fish “till their tanks are filled”.

James wants the Marine Management Organisation, which regulates fishing activities up to 200 miles offshore, and has offices in Newcastle and London, to put a limit on pots and sizes of shellfish landed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If not he says :”We’re going to get steady decline like we did with cod. We are fishing to a smaller and smaller size until it can’t breed and it becomes non existent.

“The vivier fleet which stays at sea will keep everything, good, bad or indifferent.

“The rubbish crab which isn’t fit for human consumption they will sell for whelk bait.

“Eighty per cent of fishermen (in Whitby) are keen on limitation because we are all getting old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an arms race, putting all our money into buying more and more pots to get the same result every year.

“It gets to the point where the number of pots you are buying outstrips your earnings.”

An MMO spokesperson said: “We monitor landings of brown crab, along with other species, as a key component of our work to develop effective measures to protect the stock for the benefit of the marine environment and the fishing industry”.

“The data for Whitby demonstrates a decline in landings that is mirrored by reductions of varying degrees across English waters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation said brown crab was a priority species and they were developing plans to ensure fishing is being done at sustainable levels.

The spokesperson said: “Government recognise the need to make timely progress, and this is priority work.