'There was none of this lazy dancing' - The collective working to keep traditional dances alive in the Yorkshire Dales

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a time, not all that long ago, when community halls in the Yorkshire Dales came alive each week with the rhythmic steps of old time dances. Now, a musical collective is working to bring traditional tunes and moves back to those areas, warning that without intervention once much-loved dancing practices could slip away for good.

“This is part of England’s heritage, it’s part of Yorkshire’s heritage, it’s part of the Dales’ heritage and if we’re not careful, if it skips a generation where people don’t engage in it, it will be forgotten and lost,” says Peter Barnard, a folk musician and dance caller. “That would be a crying shame. Like other crafts, traditions and trades, if we lose them, it’s a hell of a job to bring them back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter is at the fore of the collective, which is working to keep traditional Dales music and dances alive. As well as running public workshops, it is taking the moves and tunes into local schools to introduce them to children. The group, the Dales Traditional Music and Dance Collective, has also been running folk dances, ceilidhs and music events that replicate a traditional Dales dance evening, in the hope that by teaching more people the steps and songs, the dances will be danced in community halls, pubs and town centres for generations to come. “We are working to keep these tunes and dances alive, or in some cases, to return them to life,” Peter says.

Peter Barnard, middle, is a medieval costume musician as well as a dance caller and is part of a collective working to revive traditional local dancing in the Yorkshire Dales.

The group is focusing on getting younger people involved. “There’s no point trying to teach dances only to people in their 70s because we’re going for the wrong generation. We need to be going for younger people, and kids - and getting them to have a good time doing it.”

That’s how it all started for 69-year-old Peter, who has now been a musician and caller – someone who teaches people how to do the dances - for 50 years. As a child, he joined a folk club at his school in Northampton and his interest grew from there. Throughout his teenage years, he’d attend regular folk dances in his local community and he later joined a Morris dancing team and started folk singing. Now living in North Lincolnshire and retired from a career in education and people management, Peter is dedicating even more of his days to a past-time that has brought him enjoyment for more than half a century.

This latest project was inspired by a book released by the late Yorkshire musician and researcher Bob Ellis in 2020. Named There was None of this Lazy Dancing!, the book features transcriptions of tunes collected from across the Yorkshire Dales, together with the biographies of the musicians who played them, notations of dances, and contextual essays about traditional village dancing in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a folk and historical dancer as well as a medieval costume musician, Peter was drawn to the book. “It is a fantastic resource,” he says. “And I became particularly interested in what would have been the programme for an evening’s dancing in the Dales.” Peter set about further research on Dales’ dances and their music, helped by collectors who, from the 1920s to the 1970s, visited the area and interviewed musicians who could remember the tunes and their associated steps. "Some dances were so well known that the collector did not need to describe them,” Peter says. “Later accounts talk of how the dances were not taught because everyone there knew them so well.”

The project is being run by the Dales Traditional Music and Dance Collective.

Though in many parts of England, local dances died out long ago, regular dancing is said to have continued in the Dales right up to the 2000s. “Those occasions were social gatherings, and dancing was an important vehicle for drawing people together in scattered, remote communities,” Peter says. “Whether or not they realised quite what a treasure they had, local dancers and musicians certainly liked meeting up with neighbours and friends, and playing and dancing the nights away with the dances they had enjoyed for many years.”

The dances were what would now be known as ‘folk’ or ‘old time’ – things like waltzes, barn dances, polka, and two step. It is thought that different villages may have had their own versions, and that the dances developed and changed over time. Some variations could well have been as a result of ad-hoc improvisations performed on the dancefloor in the spur of the moment. “One of the interesting features of the dances that I’ve seen were done in the Dales is that with only one exception I think, you keep the person you ask to dance, throughout the whole dance,” notes Peter.

“There are lots of folk dances where you ask someone to dance and you do it through once with them and then they move on and you gain a new partner. That clearly wasn’t the thing they liked doing in the Dales - they liked asking someone to dance and then dancing with them. It was like a courtly act - you’re asking someone to dance because you fancy them or want to keep hold of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the collective, the long-term aim is to have the tunes played and the dances danced by more than just a handful of people. "Every musician has a wide catalogue of tunes that they like playing and we can’t expect they’ll say we are only going to play Dales tunes,” Peter says, “but if they aren’t familiar with them, they certainly won’t play them.”

The collective also wants to hear from people about their memories of dancing the dances over the decades. “This will add to our knowledge of these wonderful dances and help us to restore them to life. These dances and tunes are part of Yorkshire’s heritage, and we are proud to be working to keep them alive.”