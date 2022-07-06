These are the most popular baby boy and girl names so far in 2022 - and which names fell off the list

BabyCentre compiles annual lists of the most popular names for baby boys and girls every year and it has now released the list of top 100 names for the first six months of 2022.

For the girls, Lily has taken the number one spot first so far this year.

Sophia is in number two position, while Olivia is the third most popular option.

The most popular baby names of 2022 so far have been revealed. Photo: Adobe Stock.

Meanwhile, Aria and Ivy were new entries included in the top 10, at eight and nine respectively, bumping Ella and Rosie off the list.

When it comes to boys, Muhammad and Noah topped the charts at numbers one and two. However, Jack climbed a lofty six places to take third place from Oliver, which slipped down to number six.

And Freddie and Harry fell out of the top 10 list, as Ethan and Oscar featured instead at numbers eight and nine.

Top 10 most popular girl names

Lily

Sophia

Olivia

Amelia

Ava

Isla

Freya

Aria

Ivy

Mia

Top 10 most popular boys names

Muhammad

Noah

Jack

Theo

Leo

Oliver

George

Ethan

Oscar

Arthur

New entries in 2022

A series of new names have appeared in the top 100 of 2022’s most popular names so far, according to BabyCentre.

Zion featured at number 95 on the list, while Elliot is also new name to appear at number 62.

Another new entry is Maddison at 59 and Raya is included as a new name at 92.

Names that missed out but are still popular

Some of the names that dropped out of the top 100 for girls included Jasmine, Clara, Elodie, Lola, and Amelie, which all made way for newbies.