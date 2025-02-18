Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A whirlwind romance followed and within months they were married and Tina was pregnant with their first child. Seven decades later, the Sheffield couple have just celebrated their 70th anniversary.

It’s fair to say things didn’t get off to the most promising start for Tina and Tony. Tina recalls: “My friend pointed to Tony and said that’s the lad I like. I said ‘ugh’, but it was me who ended up marrying him and 70 years later here we are.”

Tony, though, was smitten from the moment he set eyes upon Tina, and he soon won her round. Their first date was at the old Manor Cinema. They don’t remember what they saw that day, but they do remember seeing Three Coins in the Fountain, at the Union Street Picture Palace, a few months later, before Tony headed down to Devon that evening to begin his National Service in the Army. “I stayed at home and waited for him to marry me,” says Tina, adding: “I think we knew by then that we were going to get married.”

Tina and Tony Oxley gaze into each other's eyes as they cut their 70th anniversary cake

When they tied the knot at St Theresa’s Church, in Manor, on January 22, 1955, Tina was just 16 and was pregnant with their first child, Joan, who was born that May. Tony got a 72-hour pass to return to Sheffield for the wedding. “He was meant to get to our house at midnight on the Friday and when he hadn’t arrived by about two minutes past, I started crying because I thought he’d jilted me,” says Tina. “He got here at around 10 minutes past, gave me a kiss and headed back to his house.”

It was hard for the newlyweds to be separated as Tony completed his National Service in Germany. They still treasure the nearly 500 love letters which they exchanged during their time apart. When Tony returned, he followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps down the pits at Brookhouse Colliery, where he worked for more than 13 years, before spending the rest of his career as a blacksmith at Sheffield’s William Cook foundry. Having raised their four girls and two boys, Tina later had a number of jobs, including working at Atkinsons department store.

The early years were tough. Tony moved in with Tina and the in-laws and they stayed there for nearly a decade until they got their first council home in Woodhouse, which they later bought and where they still live today. “Sometimes when the electric man came the children and I would hide behind the sofa because Tony hadn’t been paid yet and we didn’t have the money,” recalls Tina.

