Thieves Market: Popular street food restaurant and bar in Yorkshire announces shock closure
Thieves Market on Carlton Street in Castleford served up a range of Asian-inspired street food using locally sourced ingredients alongside craft beers.
The popular pink facade of the fusion restaurant will be no more.
Thieves Marke posted on Facebook: “Unfortunately Thieves Market will not reopen its doors in 2025.
“With the help of friends, family, and customers alike we created a monster.
“We have had two fantastic years, serving some of the best snap the five towns have ever seen. However, rising costs have our hands and it is impossible to continue.”
Hundreds of people were quick to comment on Thieves Market’s post.
One person replied: “You've created something quite special in Castleford.
“In a town that hasn't exactly set the world on fire for its cuisine, Thieves has stood head and shoulders above the rest. Quirky, unique, incredible tasting food and great value.
“A hole in Carlton Street that's difficult to fill.
“Our very best wishes with whatever comes next. Today is a sad day Thieves.”
Thieves Market thanked staff and customers for their support.
Bookings have been cancelled and the business has asked anyone with outstanding vouchers to contact them via their Facebook page.
