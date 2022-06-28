Things only people from Yorkshire say, according to hilarious Reddit thread

The Reddit thread, entitled ‘People from Yorkshire who think being from Yorkshire is a personality trait’ was started by user James_89 and has since received over 500 comments with lovers and critics of the region’s people contributing.
James_89 began the discussion with: “You don't have to say the phrase "As a Yorkshireman..." every time you give your opinion on something, Steven”
To which user ViKtorMeldrew replied: “As a born Yorkshireman James, I have to tell you you are missing the point, and that classing oneself as a Yorkshireman is a state of mind.”
User HotshotRaptor confirmed this.
“You can’t take the Yorkshire from the Yorkshireman.”
Evenstevens280 said “As a Yorkshireman” he felt “attacked” by the debate mocking Yorkshire people.
Whereas a non-Yorkshireman AtJackBaldwin replied:”In Yorkshire, concrete jungle where dreams are made…”
One user ImOverThereNow asked: “I've heard that in crowds a Yorkshire person will often chant at slightly above ambient level ‘Yorkshire... Yorkshire’ and await the same response.
“Is this true?”
Reddit user NoTrain1456 added: “As a Yorkshireman I can tell you that you'll know you’re sat next to a Yorkshireman, why? Cos he'll tell you.”
ThomasDankEngine1 said he’d learned as a half-Yorkshireman that you aren’t from Yorkshire unless you tell everyone you meet.
Somegeezer who is from Yorkshire said: “If you're sat next to a Yorkshireman, likelihood that you're in Yorkshire. Needless to point out the obvious.”
But WowSuchTurtle from West Yorkshire said there’s a “lot of anti-yorkshireness here lately.”
The debate caused rifts among regions.
Dayoneofmanymore retorted: “Lancashire has finally got t'internet.”
Notagain78 replied: “As a Yorkshirewoman that made me snort-laugh.”
HenryFromYorkshire replied to the original post, joking: “I've noticed that a bit too! I love Yorkshire, but I don't go on about it every five minutes, only every hour or so.”
Takesthebiscuit from Aberdeenshire threw in all the stereotypes to reply to the original comment: “No real Yorkshireman would ever leave Yorkshire.
“Steve, you might own a flat cap and a whippet. But you drive a white Range Rover and live in Essex.
“Your status as a Yorkshire man is revoked.”
The heated debate continued inside the British Problems Community in which users are encouraged to “only whinge if it makes us chuckle.”