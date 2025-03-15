Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s quite an honour, because Thirsk has a proud history of hosting running races, both on road and across country.

I can already envisage the weight of responsibility I will feel as I take hold of the starting pistol, poise my finger on the button of the loud hailer or purse my lips on the whistle.

Last time (in fact, the only time) I did this, it was for an event in Wetherby a few years’ ago. I think I just shouted “GO”.

Julian Norton, The Yorkshire Vet.

The town’s prowess with running is mainly down to its running club, Thirsk and Sowerby Harriers which, in turn, owes its success to Norman Smith who founded the club in 1977.

It quickly gained a reputation for organising excellent events, and in1985 hosted the Northern XC Championships, which was won by World Champion (and Olympic silver medallist) Steve Cram.

Nowadays, it’s hardly conceivable that a world champion would be racing in the provinces, around a muddy field in March.

A warm-weather training camp would be more likely. Maybe these conditions and racing regimes were what made this era of runners so blooming good.

In 1997, Thirsk and Sowerby hosted another big event: The Yorkshire Cross Country Championships. Norman and his team decided to use a course around Sowerby Flatts.

To add interest and challenge, Norman decided to send the runners right through Cod Beck. After the first few races of the day, some people suggested the water crossing was too dangerous.

Norman took some offence to this assessment and promptly took a senior correspondent from Athletics Weekly, the pre-eminent journal for running fans, to the small river to demonstrate that the crossing of the beck was not at all dangerous.

The athletics correspondent promptly slipped on the muddy bank, fell in and broke his arm. (I have a first-hand account of this incident, so it can vouch for its validity).

Since those days, the “Thirsk Ten” has taken over the mantle of the town’s major running event, and has always attracted a high-quality field of entrants, with the winners often finishing sub-fifty minutes.

On one of the occasions I entered the event, there was a large contingent of Ethiopian athletes – although, I only glimpsed them lining up at the start line as they were instantly off like hares.

The event has also encouraged wheel-chair racing and Tanni Grey-Thompson, another athletic hero, with 16 significant medals, has raced around the roads of Thirsk.

This year, my friend is leading the wheelchair field on his bicycle, to show the way. He’s pretty fit, but I joke endlessly as to whether he will be fast enough to stay ahead.

So, I have quite a busy day next Sunday, albeit one much less energetic than almost anyone else. But the competition isn’t limited to humans in high-tech shoes, skimpy shorts or light-weight wheelchairs.

Anne has a similar role at the other end of town, and one with just as much responsibility and possibly more stress. It’s all-action in Thirsk, because it also happens to be the venue for the “Yorkshire Cocker Spaniel Club Open Show.”

Anne has agreed to be the vet on-call for this as it’s happening right next to our practice, moments after the start of the Thirsk Ten.

There will be no spongey racing shoes and nobody striving for sub 5-minute mile pace. But you can guarantee there will be smooth and silky canines, with ears enveloped in colourful ear snoods, like cotton gloves to keep everything pristine and impeccable for the judges.