This funeral director hopes to change the narrative around death and get people planning their own funerals

She launched Farewells Funeral Directors just over a year ago, offering bespoke funeral arranging and end of life planning in Harrogate and Ripon.

"End of life planning is something that as a nation we are just not comfortable talking about,” the 39-year-old says. "There are so many other cultures where they are really okay talking about this, discussing it, planning it. Here if you mention the word death or funeral, it’s met with such negativity.”

Victoria hopes to change the narrative around funerals and the planning process, which she says comes with taboo. “We don’t talk about funerals until they happen. Nobody really is comfortable talking about death,” she says.

Funeral director Victoria Wells. Photo: Samuel Whitton, courtesy of Farewells Funerals.

“My approach to funerals and talking about death is celebrating someone’s life. We want to take away negativity and that daunting aspect...because it’s ultimately about celebrating a person.”

Victoria is a big believer in people contributing to the planning of their own funeral, by jotting down their wishes for the occasion. “It doesn’t have to be a horrific event. You can celebrate your life and you can have it your way,” she explains.

Notes about music and location, for example, can help loved ones to grant wishes rather than feeling unsure and settling for something their relative or friend may not have wanted or liked.

"There’s lots of pressure when it comes to the planning process, lots of questions, lots of decisions to be made. I think it offers peace of mind for everyone involved, knowing you’re fulfilling a person’s wishes for their funeral ceremony.”

Victoria set about on her path into the industry after watching Death Becomes her as a teen. Soon, she had a coffin-shaped rucksack and was applying to embalming college.

"I went through school with all the teachers and careers advisers saying don’t be ridiculous. But I knew it was what I wanted to do,” she says.

She remembers, at 21, seeing her grandad embalmed – “it was terrible, the make up was bad and it didn’t resemble him” – and only feeling more motivated to get into the industry, determined to do the job with dignity, respect, compassion and empathy.

She’s a trained funeral director, funeral arranger and funeral celebrant. "It’s a very rewarding job, knowing you have helped families through the process during such a difficult time,” she reflects.