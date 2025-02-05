This Landscape is Ours is a night walk of soundscapes, projection and light installation.

The result, those behind the project say, is a “journey that redefines how we see and experience our environment”.

This Landscape is Ours was commissioned as part of CultureDale: Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024.

It has been produced as a collaborative effort between Calderdale-based IOU Creation Centre and Rochdale’s Breaking Barriers production company.

Parvez Qadir is artistic director of the latter and says: “This piece invites people to experience Calderdale with fresh eyes, showcasing ambitious work on their local streets.

"It’s a love letter to the places and spaces that mean the most to those who call Calderdale home.”

Over six months, the two organisations captured stories from the communities and characters of Calderdale and have blended them with visuals, sound, and innovative animation to create a night walk.

Running until February 8, it takes audiences along a route from the bus station to The Piece Hall, bringing stories to life and exploring how people to connect to the places they call home.

Funded by CultureDale 2024, the project saw more than 30 people contribute personal stories that form the soundtrack of the experience.

Photography and video was then captured at Calderdale locations tied to the stories, including Bridestones, Dean Clough, and Ogden Water.

This year will also see This Landscape is Ours evolve into a digital, interactive story map that captures more of Calderdale’s collective stories and memories.

Audiences can revisit the stories from the installation, explore full interviews, and also contribute their own.

The bespoke map will become a living archive of Calderdale’s people, places, and perspectives—a celebration of the landscapes that shape its communities.

Richard Warburton, creative director at the IOU Creation Centre says: “The beauty of This Landscape is Ours is its resonance.

"Lifelong residents of Calderdale will recognise the stories and places woven into this immersive experience, while newcomers will find it a heartfelt introduction to the Valley— revealing why Calderdale is as it is.”

A team of local volunteers supplied by CultureDale and Festival Angels will support the night walks, working with production teams.

Organisers say this offers experience in live event management and outdoor arts production while contributing to the success of the project.