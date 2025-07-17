Thornes Park Miniature Railway: I tried the £1 miniature railway which has been running since 1957

A team of volunteers are behind a beloved miniature railway in Yorkshire which costs just one pound to ride.

Thornes Park Miniature Railway in Wakefield has been running since 1957. Generations of the same family all have their own childhood memories of here.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan took her two year old to have a go.

I love miniature railways but I often feel I have to have the kids with me to ride them.

Not here I'm reassured by volunteer Jacquie Owen. She said they get people of all ages, some on their own and now they also host kids parties.

She said: “There’s two Electrics and one steam running on occasion, every sunday for the past 20 years.

“Me and my husband have an engineering business and we sell parts for people to make model steam locomotives and electric ones. We've done that for 48 years - and we got hooked.”

For me, it was a spontaneous decision to have a ride on one of the electrics, having seen the railway running, until I realised I only had my phone on me because I'm so used to Apple Pay.

Jacquie said: “It's fine we're modern now, we've got a card machine.”

It wasn't like the fair ground rides where you have to wait for it to fill up before you ride. Jacquie and the other volunteers were happy to accommodate us.

Jacquie helped me get the pram parked safely and my daughter and I hopped on to the train as the solo passengers. We were treated like VIPs.

The driver, also a volunteer, beeped the horn and offered my daughter to have a go too. There were more volunteers along the line despite the fact that we were the only customers.

There's also a modest portacabin in the middle.

You can't see much more than trees, bushes and a glimpse of Thornes Park stadium, car park and playground but there's something quite special about the lack of grandeur. The real thrill of this journey are the volunteers who are showcasing their passion for these wonderful locomotives.

There's no pomp and ceremony, so much so you simply appreciate the little train chugging along and the innocence of this great British pastime.

A nice treat half way around is seeing other volunteers tend to their own miniature steam trains - preparing them for the public. This really is a labour of love.

The minature railway is open on Sundays and for special events including the Classic Car Show

It only costs £1 per person to ride the trains and this goes to the Mayor’s Charity.

The loop lasts several minutes but you get to go around twice each time waving at the smiley volunteers.