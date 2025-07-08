As you venture inside a public park in Yorkshire, if you look closely, you may discover some of the secrets that many visitors have yet to spot, such as the 19th-century pet cemetery complete with headstones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornes Park in Wakefield is home to a rose garden, playground, duck pond, aviary, and expansive fields as well as a bandstand.

The grounds were once privately owned by the proprietors of Thornes House - the Milnes Gaskell family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornes House was built between 1779-1782 by Horbury architect John Carr. James Milnes Gaskell, who was a cloth merchant and later an MP, commissioned Carr to create what was once described as the most ‘imposing’ building in Wakefield at the time (18th century).

Pet Cemetery in Thornes Park

Over the years generations of Milnes Gaskells lived here with the family children having made a cemetery for their pets.

The pet cemetery today

Tucked just up the hill from the aviary and duck pond is the now abandoned cemetery.

The largest gravestone is for the family's pet mouse with the inscription simply reading 'My Mouse.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pet Cemetery in Thornes Park

The other gravestone, which is still legible, is to the family's pet dog 'Geordie.' There is another grave to “Jack” (1896-1910) and “Sin” who also died in 1910.

Friends of CHaT parks (Clarence, Holmfield, and Thornes Park) write on their website: “The inscription on Geordie’s headstone is in Latin, and here’s an idea of the translation of this 'ever mindful dog':

“He rests among beloved seats of love,

To whom the Fates granted to enjoy nearly thrice times five years.

Thornes House - home of the Milnes Gaskell family

Having been snatched away in venerable old age he leaves this dear place to us,

Nor did his heart lack faith, ever mindful dog”.