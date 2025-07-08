Thornes Park, Wakefield: The secret 19th-century pet cemetery inside a Yorkshire park
Thornes Park in Wakefield is home to a rose garden, playground, duck pond, aviary, and expansive fields as well as a bandstand.
The grounds were once privately owned by the proprietors of Thornes House - the Milnes Gaskell family.
Thornes House was built between 1779-1782 by Horbury architect John Carr. James Milnes Gaskell, who was a cloth merchant and later an MP, commissioned Carr to create what was once described as the most ‘imposing’ building in Wakefield at the time (18th century).
Over the years generations of Milnes Gaskells lived here with the family children having made a cemetery for their pets.
The pet cemetery today
Tucked just up the hill from the aviary and duck pond is the now abandoned cemetery.
The largest gravestone is for the family's pet mouse with the inscription simply reading 'My Mouse.’
The other gravestone, which is still legible, is to the family's pet dog 'Geordie.' There is another grave to “Jack” (1896-1910) and “Sin” who also died in 1910.
Friends of CHaT parks (Clarence, Holmfield, and Thornes Park) write on their website: “The inscription on Geordie’s headstone is in Latin, and here’s an idea of the translation of this 'ever mindful dog':
“He rests among beloved seats of love,
To whom the Fates granted to enjoy nearly thrice times five years.
Having been snatched away in venerable old age he leaves this dear place to us,
Nor did his heart lack faith, ever mindful dog”.
Nowadays, life meets death in this small cemetery, with a newly built bug hotel at its centre, surrounded by gravestones.
