A 24-year-old has been named as the motorcycle rider who died in a crash in Wakefield on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision in which Ben Clark, 24, died.

The crash occurred at 2.04pm after Ben’s Yamaha MT09 motorcycle was in collision with a telegraph post while travelling on Thornes Road towards Denby Dale Road.

Despite medical attention Ben, from Wakefield, was confirmed to have died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET, said: “We are continuing to investigate this tragic incident in which Ben appears to have lost control and come off his machine.

“Specially trained officers are supporting his family and we would like to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.