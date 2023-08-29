All Sections
Thornes Road crash: Police name 24-year-old motorcycle rider who died in Bank Holiday crash in Wakefield

A 24-year-old has been named as the motorcycle rider who died in a crash in Wakefield on Bank Holiday Monday.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:28 BST

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision in which Ben Clark, 24, died.

The crash occurred at 2.04pm after Ben’s Yamaha MT09 motorcycle was in collision with a telegraph post while travelling on Thornes Road towards Denby Dale Road.

Despite medical attention Ben, from Wakefield, was confirmed to have died at the scene.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) is continuing to appeal for witnesses to a collision on Thornes Road on Monday (August 28) which sadly resulted in the death of Ben Clark (24) from Wakefield.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET, said: “We are continuing to investigate this tragic incident in which Ben appears to have lost control and come off his machine.

“Specially trained officers are supporting his family and we would like to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.

“Anyone who saw or has any footage of the collision or who saw the bike being ridden on Thornes Road just prior to the incident is asked to contact MCET on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 920 of August 28.”

