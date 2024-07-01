Neighbours say two security poles which went up in a Yorkshire beautyspot are a blot on the landscape and a violation of their privacy.

The poles were put up on Flamborough headland by the owner of the Thornwick Bay cafe John Crossland for security reasons.

MrCrossland, who declined to comment, is seeking retrospective planning permission for the masts – the one near his cafe has been there for years while the other was more recently installed by the entrance to his track. East Riding Council officers are recommending approval of the plans at a meeting on July 8.

They are satisfied that the "privacy of any nearby properties is maintained” and say their appearance is not out of keeping with the area, which is crossed by telegraph poles.

One of the two CCTV security poles that villagers in Flamborough have objected to

However residents say they feel they are being spied on. One letter stated: “My house is 170m from the mast and cameras at the junction of North Marine Road and the road to Thornwick Bay. The range of the 360 degree tilt and zoom camera allows rooms in several of my neighbour's properties to be monitored closely and all activities in their gardens. Activities in both my front and rear gardens can be observed and recorded. This is surely an infringement of our privacy rights.”

The first pole at the junction with North Marine Road stands 6.7m (22ft) tall and consists of a dome-shaped CCTV camera with two smaller cameras attached below.

The second 7.45m (25ft) pole further down the track has been there a number of years, but “more recently communication equipment has been added”, according to a council report.

The nearest caravans at Thornwick Bay Holiday Park are around 285m away. A representative of owner Haven Leisure said the cameras’ ability to turn meant a “potential to breach GDPR guidelines through data capture of our patrons within our property boundary”. Another objector said a camera looked directly into their garden. She stated: “How am I meant to enjoy the beautiful surroundings or have friends round when I know I am potentially being watched? I am also aware that the camera could capture images relating to my bedroom window. There is no need for this camera, I have been here seven years and never seen any evidence of the issues John Crossland states he needs the camera for. It is a total violation of my right to privacy and a total eyesore.”

Councillors will decide whether to grant retrospective planning permission to the two poles at a meeting on July 8